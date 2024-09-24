The lawsuit also says the law creates unnecessary barriers to thousands of homeless people who are eligible to vote — forcing them to travel to a county office instead of receiving election mail at their preferred address.

The lawsuit was filed by the Georgia Conference of the NAACP and the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, with assistance from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. It seeks to prevent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from enforcing the challenged provisions.

A spokesman for Raffensperger said he could not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit is the latest salvo in an escalating battle over voter challenges in Georgia and across the country. Fueled by suspicions of widespread voting fraud and aided by new laws, conservative activists have challenged the eligibility of more than 100,000 Georgia voters since 2021.

County election boards have rejected most of those challenges, saying they were based on insufficient evidence. Investigations have found only a handful of ballots cast by ineligible voters in Georgia elections in recent years.

Supporters of Senate Bill 189, the law in question, say mass challenges to voters’ eligibility prevent fraud by ensuring only eligible voters cast ballots. Some say counties aren’t doing enough to police voting rolls.

Critics say the law forces legitimate voters to defend their eligibility in hearings and sometimes disenfranchises them.

A separate lawsuit filed last month also opposes Georgia’s voter challenge law, alleging it violates voter protections in federal law that set standards for canceling registrations.