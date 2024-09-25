Dream’s season ends with loss to Liberty in Game 2 of WNBA playoffs

The game drew another sellout crowd for New York that included Olympian Gabby Thomas, singer Pharrell, as well as Spike Lee and Whoopi Goldberg. Rapper Ja Rule performed at halftime.

Jonquel Jones added 20 points and 13 rebounds for top-seeded New York, which won both games of the best-of-three series and will face either Las Vegas or Seattle in the next round that begins Sunday.

The Liberty took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and the teams went back and forth before a layup by Courtney Vandersloot made it 75-72 with 5:41 left and started a 12-2 run. Breanna Stewart followed later in the spurt by swooping in for an offensive tip-in. It was her first points since the second quarter.

Leonie Fiebich, who scored 21 points in the opening game, then had a three-point play to extend the advantage to 82-74 with 4:11 left. She then hit a 3-pointer on the next possession to give New York a double-digit advantage for the first time in the game.

The Dream couldn’t get closer than seven the rest of the way.

Unlike Game 1, when New York jumped all over Atlanta, the Dream got off to a quick start behind Gray. They led 28-19 as Gray had 14 points in the opening 10 minutes, hitting all five of her shots, including four 3-pointers.

The Dream was up 11 in the second quarter before Ionescu started hitting deep 3s. She rallied the Liberty to take a brief 40-36 lead before the Dream closed the half on a 12-3 run to go up 48-43 at the break.

Ionescu tied Cappie Pondexter for the most points by a Liberty player in the postseason.