Georgia high school football games moved for Tropical Storm Helene

By Caitlyn Stroh-Page and
1 hour ago

Parts of South Georgia are likely to experience severe weather later this week as Tropical Storm Helene strengthens and heads toward the Gulf Coast.

The storm system is predicted to “rapidly intensify” to a major hurricane before making landfall along the Florida Big Bend region on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, which predicts that South Georgia, including Thomasville, Moultrie and Valdosta, could see winds up to 110 mph.

As of Tuesday morning, a handful of high school football programs have opted to move their games ahead of the predicted storms.

The following list will be updated as we get more information on game changes. Check back regularly for the latest.

Georgia high school football game changes

  • Callaway at Pike County moved to Wednesday at 7 p.m.
  • Seminole County at Early County has been moved to Wednesday
  • Bainbridge at Cairo moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Tropical Storm Helene path

Below is the latest information from the National Weather Service.

