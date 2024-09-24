Parts of South Georgia are likely to experience severe weather later this week as Tropical Storm Helene strengthens and heads toward the Gulf Coast.

The storm system is predicted to “rapidly intensify” to a major hurricane before making landfall along the Florida Big Bend region on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, which predicts that South Georgia, including Thomasville, Moultrie and Valdosta, could see winds up to 110 mph.

As of Tuesday morning, a handful of high school football programs have opted to move their games ahead of the predicted storms.