Mom charged after son dies in Gwinnett highway dirt bike crash

The warrants state that Amanda Geiger “did allow and encourage” Noah and her 16-year-old son to ride their dirt bikes across the road even though they were not designed for highway use and the area was not well-lit. Geiger’s older son does not appear to have been hurt in the incident but experienced “mental anguish at seeing his brother struck,” the warrants detail.

Benjamin Geiger, the children’s parents, told Channel 2 Action News that the vehicle involved in the crash was in flames by the time he arrived at the site. He also recounted seeing his son’s disfigured bike on the road.

“When he got hit, he got airborne and hit the ground,” he told the news station.

Benjamin Geiger said that Amanda Geiger followed the boys in her car and used her headlights so they could see as they crossed the road. But only one teenager made it to the other side.

Amanda Geiger is scheduled to be in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.

