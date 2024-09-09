A.M. ATL: Ryan Seacrest is everywhere

Morning, y’all! Temperatures in the mid-80s should welcome us back to the workweek.

Today’s newsletter offers our latest coverage of Apalachee High School, a big gift for local entrepreneurs and the Falcons, well, being the Falcons. Plus the new AJC Voter Guide!

But first: A Dunwoody native gives his new gig a spin.

***

SOLVING THE PUZZLE

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

A whole lot of famous people come from the Atlanta area.

Athletes. Actors. Most of the hip-hop world. Capital-H Housewives. Baton Bob.

But the most ubiquitous, the guy who is, to borrow a movie title, everything everywhere all at once? That’s our boy Ryan Seacrest — and he just landed his most iconic gig yet.

The Dunwoody High grad and UGA dropout makes his official debut as host of “Wheel of Fortune” tonight, replacing the legendary Pat Sajak.

Tune in to NBC at 7 p.m. to see him take charge of America’s second-longest running game show.

“All I need to do is keep it moving, and all we need to do is have fun every night,” Seacrest said during a recent “Good Morning America” appearance.

“If that’s what happens, I think this show continues for a long time.”

The 49-year-old will have Vanna White (and, you know, experience hosting everything from “American Idol” to “Dick Clark’s Rocking New Year’s Eve) helping him along.

Plus a healthy rooting section back at home.

“Your career has exploded and our city has grown too,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynne Deutsch wrote on Facebook. “We know you loved Perimeter Mall and you spent lots of time hanging out there. You won’t believe what is happening around it with new developments and revitalizations.

“If ‘Wheel of Fortune’ ever goes on the road, Dunwoody would love to host you. Bring Vanna and the crew and we can give them a tour of where it all began!”

Aw!

***

THE WEEK AHEAD

Credit: AP photos Credit: AP photos

🎶 Today: John Legend performs live in concert at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. The federal trial begins for Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.

🙏 Tuesday: Barrow County schools — except Apalachee High — reopen for the first time since last week’s shooting. More on that momentarily.

Also: ABC hosts the first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

🗽 Wednesday: The 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

🍷 Thursday: The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival returns for its 13th year. The Gwinnett County Fair starts its 10-day run in Lawrenceville.

😱 Friday: Friday the 13th! The Braves open a home series with the Dodgers and pop star Meghan Trainor performs at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

***

HEAVY HEARTS, HEAVY DECISIONS

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Most Barrow County schools will reopen tomorrow. Apalachee High will not. That transition will be longer coming — and a process fraught with difficult decisions.

“Ever since the shooting, I’ve just been off,” one Michigan leader told the AJC of his school’s post-shooting return. “I still do my job, but my insides are twisted. It’s something you never let go of.”

More Apalachee coverage:

***

REST IN PEACE

Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, died after a long illness. The 58-year-old started working at the Avondale Estates-founded and Norcross-based chain in 1992.

“Walt may not have recognized it but he was a role model to so many in the business world,” Metro Atlanta Chamber CEO Katie Kirkpatrick said.

***

A DEDICATED LEADER

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

As she marks 10 years at the helm of the Morehouse School of Medicine, Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice has plenty to celebrate: booming enrollment, big endowments.

But the stakes are high, and there’s no letting up: “It’s not only who we educate and train, but how we train and educate health care professionals to understand patients in a holistic way.”

***

HOW’S THAT FOR CAPITAL?

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $10 million to Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, a Georgia nonprofit focused on helping women, people of color and folks with low-to-moderate income start businesses.

It’s the biggest donation in the organization’s history — eclipsing Scott’s previous gift of $5 million.

***

NOT GREAT!

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

I asked for competence, or at least non-embarrassment, and buddy … the Falcons wore Apalachee High shirts during warm-ups but otherwise did not deliver.

The defense only(?) surrendered six field goals but quarterback Kirk Cousins threw two interceptions in an 18-10 loss to the Steelers. “Need to play better,” Cousins said. “That’s the bottom line.”

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 9, 1954

Marvin Griffin wins the nod to become Georgia’s next governor after campaigning on maintaining school segregation and finishing the Confederate carving on Stone Mountain.

Great job, guys!

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC

AJC contributor Ryan Fleisher captured Puddles Pity Party (left) performing his hits for a packed crowd at Variety Playhouse. More photos.

***

ONE MORE THING

Public service alert: The AJC Voter Guide is now live and offers everything you need to make informed decisions in November. En español tambien!

***

