10 things to know about Ryan Seacrest

Life
By WSBTV.com
Updated 47 minutes ago

Ryan Seacrest announced on Instagram that he will take over for Pat Sajak as the host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

The radio and TV star is from Atlanta and attended Dunwoody High School.

Here are 10 things to know about Seacrest:

1. In an interview with Atlanta Magazine in 2003, Seacrest said his idol, WSB-TV’s John Pruitt, inspired him to want to be on TV or radio someday.

2. He graduated from Dunwoody High School in 1992.

3. He studied journalism at University of Georgia.

4. He interned at radio station Star 94.1 Atlanta with Tom Sullivan, who trained him in radio.

5. He left UGA at age 19 to move to Hollywood and pursue his broadcasting career.

6. Seacrest took over as host for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" after the legendary TV host suffered a stroke.

7. In 2004, Seacrest became the host for the “American Top 40” radio show, which began in 1970 with host Casey Kasem.

8. Seacrest has 35 TV producing and hosting credits under his belt.

9. Seacrest co-hosted “Live” with Kelly Ripa five times while the show lookin, -- and then got the job. He left “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in 2023.

10. On May 14, 2016, he returned to UGA as the graduation speaker

About the Author

WSBTV.com
