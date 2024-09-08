Dream fall to Fever despite another 30-point game from Rhyne Howard

INDIANAPOLIS— Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark added 26 points and 12 assists to help the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream, 104-100 in overtime, Sunday. The Fever spoiled the Dream’s Rhyne Howard’s third consecutive game with more than 30 points.

Howard hit four 3-pointers and finished a career-high 36 points for Atlanta. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft has scored 30-plus points and hit at least four 3s in three consecutive games, tying the WNBA record held by Cynthia Cooper (1997) and Epiphanny Prince (2012).

Boston made 11 of 16 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while Clark posted her franchise-record 14th double-double of the season for Indiana (19-17). Kelsey Mitchell added 21 points and Lexie Hull scored 12 on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.