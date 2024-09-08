State Sports Report

Dream fall to Fever despite another 30-point game from Rhyne Howard

INDIANAPOLIS— Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark added 26 points and 12 assists to help the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream, 104-100 in overtime, Sunday. The Fever spoiled the Dream’s Rhyne Howard’s third consecutive game with more than 30 points.

Howard hit four 3-pointers and finished a career-high 36 points for Atlanta. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft has scored 30-plus points and hit at least four 3s in three consecutive games, tying the WNBA record held by Cynthia Cooper (1997) and Epiphanny Prince (2012).

Boston made 11 of 16 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while Clark posted her franchise-record 14th double-double of the season for Indiana (19-17). Kelsey Mitchell added 21 points and Lexie Hull scored 12 on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Boston was called for an illegal screen with 2:08 left in overtime and Howard hit a short, contested fade-away jumper to give Atlanta a 98-96 lead 15 seconds later. Mitchell missed a reverse layup on the other end, but Boston was there for the offensive rebound and putback with 1:39 remaining and then scored in the post with just over a minute to play to give Indiana a 100-98 lead.

Clark made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line from there to seal it. The Dream are 0-4 against the Fever this season.

Tina Charles had another double-double for the Dream with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Jordin Canada had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists and Allisha Gray had 15 points, five assists and five rebounds for the Dream (12-23).

