Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dead at 58

Walt Ehmer, the president and CEO of Waffle House, has died, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Sunday morning.
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Walt Ehmer, the CEO of Waffle House and a proud Georgia Tech alumnus,” Dickens said. “His leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy.”
Ehmer, 58, was a product of the culture at Waffle House, which was to “lead from the front,” he previously said. That means he often spends more time in a Waffle House than in his office. Having joined the company in 1992, Ehmer quickly rose to senior leadership and assumed the role of president in 2006, CEO in 2012, and chairman in 2022.
Waffle House was founded in Avondale Estates in 1955 by Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner. Their 24-7 diner became a hit and its iconic yellow sign now shines above more than 1,900 locations in 25 states, the company says, with more than 40,000 employees. It’s corporate offices are now located in Norcross.
Ehmer is survived by three children, who all went to Georgia Tech like their father. The lifelong Yellow Jacket was a trustee of the Georgia Tech Foundation and served on the boards of the Atlanta Police Foundation, the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. In 2020, he was also one of many top U.S. executives that the White House consulted with about how to reopen the economy during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety, and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta,” the Atlanta Police Foundation wrote on Facebook. “His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”
Georgia Insurance & Safety Fire Commissioner John King said he was “saddened” to hear about Ehmer’s death, and that his prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.
“May they find comfort in his enduring impact and the lasting mark he made on so many,” Dickens added.
— AJC staff writer Scott Trubey contributed to this story
