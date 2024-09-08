Rap megastar Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kendrick Lamar will pop out on the NFL's biggest stage next year: The Grammy winner will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday that Lamar would lead the halftime festivities from the Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9. The rap megastar, who has won 17 Grammys, said he's looking forward to bringing hip-hop to the NFL's championship game, where he performed as a guest artist with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in 2022.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date," Lamar said in a statement. "And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”