Falcons wore Apalachee Wildcat T-shirts in warmups

The Falcons wore “Apalachee Wildcats” T-shirts before Sunday’s game against the Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a show of support for the community that is dealing with a school shooting that left four people dead in Winder on Wednesday.

The Falcons held a moment of silence for the victims and those traumatized by the shootings before the game.

The school is about 20 miles from the Falcons’ training facility in Flowery Branch.