Falcons wore Apalachee Wildcat T-shirts in warmups

The Falcons wore “Apalachee Wildcats” T-shirts before Sunday’s game against the Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a show of support for the community that is dealing with a school shooting that left four people dead in Winder on Wednesday.
The Falcons held a moment of silence for the victims and those traumatized by the shootings before the game.
The school is about 20 miles from the Falcons’ training facility in Flowery Branch.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said head coach Raheem Morris told the team of the news before Wednesday’s walk-through.
“On a serious note, just we went out to walk-through today, and Raheem notified us of the shooting that took place not too far from here,” Cousins said. “And so that was pretty sobering. You know, our prayers, praying for the families that are affected, the school, the community, and you know, it’s, it’s a tough deal. You know, go home tonight and hug and kiss my kids.”
Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams also opened his press availability on Thursday addressing the aftermath of the shooting.
“That’s a horrible incident,” Williams said. “That stuff can’t happen. My thoughts and prayers are with those impacted.”
