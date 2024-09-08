Atlanta Falcons

Falcons wore Apalachee Wildcat T-shirts in warmups

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up, while wearing an Apalachee High School T-shirt following a recent school shooting there, before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up, while wearing an Apalachee High School T-shirt following a recent school shooting there, before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By
1 hour ago

The Falcons wore “Apalachee Wildcats” T-shirts before Sunday’s game against the Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a show of support for the community that is dealing with a school shooting that left four people dead in Winder on Wednesday.

The Falcons held a moment of silence for the victims and those traumatized by the shootings before the game.

The school is about 20 miles from the Falcons’ training facility in Flowery Branch.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said head coach Raheem Morris told the team of the news before Wednesday’s walk-through.

“On a serious note, just we went out to walk-through today, and Raheem notified us of the shooting that took place not too far from here,” Cousins said. “And so that was pretty sobering. You know, our prayers, praying for the families that are affected, the school, the community, and you know, it’s, it’s a tough deal. You know, go home tonight and hug and kiss my kids.”

Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams also opened his press availability on Thursday addressing the aftermath of the shooting.

“That’s a horrible incident,” Williams said. “That stuff can’t happen. My thoughts and prayers are with those impacted.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia football honors Apalachee shooting victims with moment of silence
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins would like the offense to complete the ‘Four E’s’
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart visited Apalachee campus just weeks before ‘horrific’ shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘There’s no playbook’: Football coaches provide support in wake of Apalachee shooting
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Steelers at Falcons inactives: Russell Wilson to serve as No. 3 QB, Justin Fields to...2h ago
Falcons promote Kevin King, Chris Blair to game-day roster
Falcons All-Pro Jessie Bates III is the happiest guy on the defense
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show