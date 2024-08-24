John Legend on DNC Prince tribute, ‘The Voice’ and playing with orchestras

“We wanted to have something fun to get the room electrified and excited,” said Legend, who will be at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta Sept. 9 with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. (Tickets are still available starting at $61.35 on the lawn at livenation.com.) “We wanted to capture the theme of joy that so many candidates had been talking about.”

Legend has little time to put together a group, but he knew he had to have Prince’s protégé Sheila E, who happened to be available. He and Sheila E had performed in 2020 during a CBS special honoring the Minnesota musical legend, who died in 2016.

“I had so much fun working with Sheila E,” he said. “She’s such a beautiful, generous spirit so connected to Prince’s legacy.”

Legend’s creative director also tracked down guitarist Ariel “Ari” O’Neal, who has worked with Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Ariana Grande. “She really stole the show,” he said. “She’s talented, beautiful and charismatic.”

He said he enjoyed the challenge of putting together something so important so quickly: “It’s thrilling. The stakes being so high, it makes it more satisfying when you can pull it off.”

He was thrilled to have his dressing room in the Chicago Bulls locker room, next to Stevie Wonder. “This is the home of Michael Jordan and Steve Kerr and Scottie Pippen,” he said. “This place is historic.”

Speaking two days after the event from his home in Los Angeles, Legend said he was “still floating. It felt so good to be in that room and to be part of something so inspiring. We now have quite a bit of work to do post-convention to help get Vice President Harris elected president.”

Legend this year has been doing a mix of solo concerts and those with various orchestras around the country. “We tried it out once at the Hollywood Bowl last year,” he said. “It went so beautifully, we decided to do more.”

Not only will the ASO join him at Ameris but he will also have a gospel choir. “The orchestra lifts you up and creates this soundscape that is beautiful and elegant. The choir takes me back to growing up in the church and arranging vocals for the church. It really connects me to my roots as a musician.”

He said the choir and orchestra truly enhance his cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” “It’s just striking,” he said. “It’s the highlight of the night.”

Legend, after one season off, will return to “The Voice” in early 2025, which will be his 10th time as a coach. He said they have already taped the blind auditions, which features the return of Adam Levine, an original judge who left in 2019 after 16 seasons.

“We have a friendly rivalry,” Legend said. “We are definitely going after some of the same artists. Adam and I have been friends since I was an unsigned artist working with Kanye [West.] Kanye was doing a remix of ‘This Love’ and I was working with him on it. So the guys came by the studio and I met Adam back then. Since then, we’ve played at a lot of shows, some of the same events and stayed in touch.”

IF YOU GO

John Legend and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, $61.35 and up, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Pkwy, Alpharetta, www.livenation.com