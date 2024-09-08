Breaking: Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dead at 58
Crime & Public Safety

Armed man shot by officers in Clarkesville after wellness check, GBI says

A man is in critical condition after being shot by officers, who responded to a wellness check at an apartment complex in Clarkesville on Saturday night, the GBI said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A man is in critical condition after being shot by officers, who responded to a wellness check at an apartment complex in Clarkesville on Saturday night, the GBI said.
By
1 hour ago

A 41-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot by officers who were called to check on him Saturday night at a Clarkesville apartment complex, officials said.

The shooting was one of two such incidents involving law enforcement in metro Atlanta over a five-hour span, authorities said. The other happened in Newton County.

Clarkesville police had been requested to conduct a wellness check around 6:15 p.m. at the Cameron Apartments after getting word of a possible suicidal person, identified as Aaron Allen Patterson, according to the GBI. The complex is located on Cameron Circle near U.S. 441.

After the officers were unable to find Patterson at his apartment, a Demorest police officer, who arrived as backup, saw him walking nearby with a handgun, according to the state agency. At that point, Habersham County deputies also responded to assist the other officers at the scene.

Upon seeing the law enforcement at the complex, officials said Patterson ran and was later seen holding a rifle.

“When the officer spoke with Patterson, he turned toward the officers with the rifle,” the GBI added. “At that point, multiple officers fired at Patterson.”

Patterson sustained several gunshot wounds and was airlifted to a hospital, where he was still being treated Sunday, the state agency said. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an investigation into the shooting. Once completed, the case file will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review. Clarkesville is in North Georgia.

ExploreOff-duty Rockdale deputy fatally shoots armed suspect in Newton, GBI says

Just hours earlier, an armed man was fatally shot by an off-duty Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy at an apartment complex in Newton County, southeast of Atlanta. According to the GBI, Ivan Felton, of Covington, was chasing and shooting at a resident at the complex around 2 p.m. when the off-duty deputy returned fire. Fenton was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Man sentenced to life in 2019 fatal shooting inside DeKalb condo
Placeholder Image

Credit: Barrow County Sheriff’s Office

Colt Gray charged with 4 counts of murder in Apalachee High School shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: GBI

Off-duty Rockdale deputy fatally shoots armed suspect in Newton, GBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man accused in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl in Cobb
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man accused in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl in Cobb
Off-duty Rockdale deputy fatally shoots armed suspect in Newton, GBI says
What we know about the victims at Apalachee High School and how to help
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show