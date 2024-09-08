Armed man shot by officers in Clarkesville after wellness check, GBI says

After the officers were unable to find Patterson at his apartment, a Demorest police officer, who arrived as backup, saw him walking nearby with a handgun, according to the state agency. At that point, Habersham County deputies also responded to assist the other officers at the scene.

Upon seeing the law enforcement at the complex, officials said Patterson ran and was later seen holding a rifle.

“When the officer spoke with Patterson, he turned toward the officers with the rifle,” the GBI added. “At that point, multiple officers fired at Patterson.”

Patterson sustained several gunshot wounds and was airlifted to a hospital, where he was still being treated Sunday, the state agency said. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an investigation into the shooting. Once completed, the case file will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review. Clarkesville is in North Georgia.

Just hours earlier, an armed man was fatally shot by an off-duty Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy at an apartment complex in Newton County, southeast of Atlanta. According to the GBI, Ivan Felton, of Covington, was chasing and shooting at a resident at the complex around 2 p.m. when the off-duty deputy returned fire. Fenton was pronounced dead at the scene.

