Tech (2-1, 1-1 ACC), meanwhile, managed only 25 yards of offense in its first two drives of the second half. Running back Jamal Haynes managed only 35 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Down 24-14 to start the fourth quarter, Tech started a drive on its own 11-yard line. It moved out to the 35 where coach Brent Key opted to go for it on fourth down from Tech’s own 35 – and Tech running back Anthony Carrie was stuffed for a 3-yard loss.

The Orange (1-1, 0-1) would score seven plays later on McCord’s fourth touchdown of the day, a 17-yard strike to tight end Oronde Gadsden II, making the score 31-14 and making the Loud House just that.

Haynes King would throw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Chase Lane in the back of the end zone with 5:08 to play in what looked like the start of a potential miracle comeback.

Tech tight end Avery Boyd then recovered an onside kick and, eight plays later from the 15, Haynes burst through the left side of the line for a touchdown run that cut the score to 31-28 and left just 2:31 on the clock.

Tech’s defense got Syracuse in a third-and-10 from its own 25. McCord completed a 13-yard pass to ice the game.

Syracuse began the day with a crisp opening drive that ended with McCord throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Trebor Pena down the left side of the field. A 28-yard screen pass on third down during the series set up the score that put the Orange ahead 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.

Tech responded immediately with a 75-yard scoring drive in 10 plays, a drive that included King finding Boyd for 19 yards on third-and-11 and King scoring from 21 yards out on a designed run. King look to be caught by Syracuse linebacker Derek McDonald behind the left side of the line, but King kept his balance to stay up and sprinted to the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the season.

With the score knotted at 7-7, Syracuse lined up for a 43-yard field goal at the end of the quarter, but Tech defensive lineman Zeek Biggers got his hands up to block the kick.

But the Jackets couldn’t take advantage of the momentum swing and, after punting the ball back to the Orange, gave up a 70-yard drive that was capped by another McCord touchdown pass, again from 11 yards out, to Pena in the right corner of the end zone. That put Syracuse ahead 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Syracuse upped its lead to 21-7 at the 6:19 mark when McCord found Gadsden from 20 yards out open in the middle of the end zone. That play polished off an 89-yard drive.

On the ensuing possession, King found Eric Singleton Jr. for a 45-yard completion on the first play from scrimmage. Two short runs after that, King kept the ball up the middle on a fake toss and sprinted in from 26 yards out to cut the deficit to 21-14.

Tech then got another special teams break when freshman defensive lineman Amontrae Bradford blocked a Syracuse punt with 1:29 left on the clock. The Jackets got the ball to the SU 28, but Aidan Birr missed a 45-yard field goal, ending the first half.

McCord threw for 286 yards, and the Orange averaged 8.1 yards per play in the first half en route to its 21-14 lead.

Brady Denaburg kicked a 33-yard field goal for Syracuse with 6:51 left on the clock giving the Orange a 24-14 lead, the only score of the third quarter.

The Jackets host Virginia Military Institute at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.