A.M. ATL: Plotting a perfect Labor Day weekend

Morning, y’all! Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s again today.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on a deadly day at Delta Air Lines, a former Atlanta leader headed to prison and Kamala Harris’ bus tour through South Georgia. Plus, Falcons roster cuts.

But first: Let’s make some plans!

***

READY TO POP

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

If you’re thinking of skipping town for Labor Day weekend, do it now — or at least avoid doing it on Thursday or Friday afternoon.

But if you’re sticking around? I’ve got an itinerary to make the most of a sports- and festival-filled long weekend around the ATL.

Thursday: Head on over to East Lake Golf Club for the first round of the Tour Championship, where the PGA’s top 30 golfers are competing for a whopping $25 million prize. (More later on the club’s completely renovated course.)

Alternatively: Go ahead and jump into the Dragon Con fray and catch some opening night wrestling (!) at the Hyatt Centennial downtown.

Friday: This is a good day to hit the pool, the grill or both. Among the other options: A hot-air balloon festival at Callaway Gardens (about 90 minutes south of Atlanta) and the return of the “classic laser show” at Stone Mountain.

Credit: John Bazemore/AP Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Saturday: Buckle up. We’ve got the Dragon Con parade starting at 10 a.m. near Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue. Bring the kids, peep all the costumes, etc.

Then hustle on over to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a noon kickoff between top-ranked Georgia football and No. 14 Clemson.

But we’re not done yet! Stick around until 8 p.m., when Georgia Tech hosts Georgia State at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Sunday: Time to party. The 20th edition of “House in the Park,” an electronic music festival, rolls into Grant Park at noon.

Save some energy for the Pure Heat Party, a marquee event during Atlanta Black Pride’s week of festivities. The party in Piedmont Park runs until 8 p.m. and includes performances by Keke Palmer and Tamar Braxton.

I, personally, will be reserving Monday for one final day by the pool.

But you could check out the Atlanta Street Food Festival in lovely Westside Park — then cap it all off with Childish Gambino (aka Stone Mountain native Donald Glover) in concert at State Farm Arena.

***

HITTING THE ROAD

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz begin their bus tour through South Georgia today, a two-day affair that ends with a Thursday rally in Savannah. Somewhere in there, the duo will also sit for their first joint interview with CNN.

Meanwhile, on the Republican side: A new indictment in Donald Trump’s federal election subversion case removed several allegations related to Georgia’s 2020 vote count.

***

NOW-FORMER OFFICIALS

» A federal judge sentenced former city of Atlanta CFO Jim Beard to serve three years in prison. Beard admitted using city funds to cover personal vacations and firearms purchases.

» Republican State Sen. Brandon Beach says he’s stepping down as chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County, a highly scrutinized agency that doles out big tax breaks to developers.

***

WORKPLACE TRAGEDY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

An early morning incident involving an aircraft wheel left two workers killed and a third seriously injured at a Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Officials later identified the deceased as Mirko Marweg, 58, of Stone Mountain and Luis Aldarondo, 37, of Newnan.

“We are extending our full support to their families at this difficult time and conducting an investigation to determine what happened,” a Delta official said.

***

THINKING BIG

Wellstar shuttered Atlanta Medical Center nearly two years ago now, and it’s sat empty ever since.

But recently released city plans suggest turning the Old Fourth Ward campus into a “community hub” with a mix of parks, housing, retail shops and office space — but no health care facilities.

CDC hopes $3.1M will help reduce maternal mortality rate

***

A NEW APPROACH

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

With golfers like Rory McIlroy (pictured above) in town and preparing for Thursday’s first round of the Tour Championship, the AJC chatted with East Lake Golf Club architect Andrew Green about the course’s big offseason face-lift.

“Obviously, it’s a brand new experience for the players,” he said, “so there’s going to be a little bit of trying to figure it out, but I couldn’t be more thrilled with the product.”

More sports highlights:

Braves: The bullpen squandered a big lead and another stellar Spencer Schwellenbach start — but the offense rallied for four 10th-inning runs and an 8-6 win over the Twins.

The bullpen squandered a big lead and another stellar Spencer Schwellenbach start — but the offense rallied for four 10th-inning runs and an 8-6 win over the Twins. Falcons: Atlanta made its “final” post-training camp roster cuts Tuesday. One notable decision: keeping third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke, a Collins Hill High School grad.

Atlanta made its “final” post-training camp roster cuts Tuesday. One notable decision: keeping third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke, a Collins Hill High School grad. Hawks: Legendary TV broadcaster Bob Rathbun is headed for the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 28, 1963

The March on Washington. In a historical understatement, The Atlanta Constitution’s correspondent dubbed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “the favorite of the crowd.”

“‘This is the beginning, not an ending,’ Dr. King told a wildly cheering crowd near the end of the ceremony. ‘Those who believe Negroes just needed to let off steam will have a rude awakening if the nation returns to business as usual.’”

(Editor’s note: This is the front page from Aug. 29, 1963, the day after the march. Sue me!)

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar caught state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, answering questions after leading a special committee meeting on transgender athletes. Former college swimmers called for a ban on trans athletes in women’s sports.

***

***

