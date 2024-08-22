Atlanta will host first Global Black Pride in the U.S.

Partnering with Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and the City of Atlanta, Global Black Pride will host numerous events from Aug. 27-Sept 2. The organization formed in 2020 and hosted its first in-person festival in Toronto in 2022. Global Black Pride celebrations occur every two years.

This year’s festivities include a combination of conferences, award ceremonies and concerts that will be held at The Starling hotel, Georgia World Congress Center and Piedmont Park. For Ighodaro, it’s all about creating a “global Black village.” He estimates as many as 200,000 attendees this year.

“It’s also about experiencing the unique space that’s for and created by Black people here. We’re holding space for advocacy to happen, for policy conversations to happen, for learning and networking to happen, and obviously the party element,“ Ighodaro said. “There’s an upcoming presidential election, and we want people from other countries to let people here know why it’s important what the U.S. does here and why it affects their lives and their countries.”

One of the main events is the Piedmont Park festival that will be headlined by popular Nigerian singer Yemi Alade. Ighodaro said this marks one of the first times that a major Afrobeat artist will headline a Pride event. Billy Porter and Omawumi will also perform at the festival.

“Some African artists are afraid of the homophobic laws and criminalization that happens in the continent. For someone like that to headline Pride, it’s so much bigger than Atlanta.”

Other events include the Influencer Awards Gala at The Starling and the Pure Heat Community Festival, where singer and television personality Tamar Braxton will receive the ultimate icon award. Ighodaro hopes the event will continue to expand as more people understand the essence of Black Pride.

“We’re trying to re-create what people think Black Pride is. We’re trying to create an experience that’s worth promoting. For me, (Black Pride) is not excluding. It’s (about) celebrating and accepting and openness. It means celebrating myself as a Black gay man, but also opening the space for others to be free in who they are.”

For those attending, Ighodaro promises that this year’s celebration will be “an experience of Black Pride that they’ve never seen before.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF 2024 ATLANTA BLACK PRIDE