Not only will there be crowded highways and airport concourses, but the city will play host to some of its biggest events of the year. Hotels and restaurants will be packed for the weekend convergence of DragonCon, the sci-fi and fantasy convention, the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers, and Black Atlanta Pride weekend.

Get there early

Airport officials recommend travelers get to the airport at least 2 to 2½ hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights. Those headed to the Atlanta airport should allow extra time to navigate traffic, consider making parking reservations if they plan to park at the airport or consider taking MARTA if possible.

The Transportation Security Administration expects record volumes of travelers in airports across the country over the Labor Day travel period, with more than 17 million people passing through security checkpoints nationally over the seven days.

The Labor Day holiday caps off a summer when TSA saw its highest-ever travel volumes, continuing a boom in post-pandemic travel. Labor Day passenger counts are expected to be up 8.5% from last year, according to TSA.

The agency said the 10 busiest travel days in its history have all occurred this year, in the months since May. The busiest day of the summer was July 7.

“People are traveling more than ever this summer and TSA along with our airline and airport partners stand ready to close the busiest summer travel period on record during this upcoming Labor Day weekend,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a written statement.

Road trips

Labor Day weekend is a popular time for families to take regional road trips.

AAA said the busiest time on the highways is expected to be this Thursday and Friday in the afternoon and early evening.

“Drivers should expect the most severe traffic jams before the holiday weekend as commuters mix with travelers,” said Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX, in a written statement.

Gas prices are expected to be lower than last year, when the national average gas price for a gallon of regular unleaded over Labor Day weekend was $3.81, according to AAA. Over the last several weeks, the average price at the pump nationally has been about $3.50.

In Georgia, the average price for regular unleaded gas was $3.15 a gallon on Monday, down 7 cents from a week ago, 20 cents lower than a month ago and 43 cents lower than a year ago, the auto club said.

That’s because of lower crude oil costs, according to AAA. That could change if hurricanes affect oil refiners in the Gulf area.

Domestic car rental costs and domestic airfares have also declined year over year, according to AAA data.

Higher costs to travel internationally, however, are contributing to a 4% decline in international travel over the holiday compared with last year. International hotel and car rental rates are up year over year, AAA said.