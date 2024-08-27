Few surprises expected as Falcons cut down to 53-man roster Tuesday

The biggest question for the Falcons will center around third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke, a former Collins Hill standout who had a poor exhibition season.

He completed 20 of 44 passes (45.5%) for 206 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 59.5.

However, the Falcons may want to keep the veteran around with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins coming off a ruptured Achilles and rookie Michael Penix Jr. having played only 24 snaps in the exhibition games.

“It’s one of those stressful times,” Heinicke said. “It’s really the worst time of the NFL for all these guys, just kind of not knowing where you’re going to be. For me personally, I did everything I could throughout OTAs and training camp.”

If the Falcons release Heinicke, who was a part-time starter last season, they would be making a statement that they believe Penix could get them through a game if something were to happen to Cousins.

Penix was outstanding in his brief showing against the Dolphins in the first exhibition game.

“When I got the reps, I tried to go in there and make the most of it,” Heinicke said. “When I wasn’t in, I was trying to help Kirk and Mike in any way I could. I would love to be a part of the Falcons.”

Also, the NFLPA rejected a proposal that would allow teams to promote the third quarterback from the practice squad weekly. Under the old rule, which will remain in place, the third quarterback must be on the 53-man roster. Last season, Logan Woodside served as the third quarterback behind Desmond Ridder and Heinicke.

There may be a trade market for Heinicke, 31, who starred at Old Dominion, and has played for four teams in the NFL. He has a 13-15-1 record as a starter and has played in 38 games overall. He’s a career 62.5% passer and has thrown 39 touchdown passes to 28 interceptions.

Also, Rams linebacker Ernest Jones, who led the team with 145 tackles last season, has been given permission to seek a trade. He was a key member for Falcons coach Raheem Morris’ defense last season. Perhaps, like Matthew Judon, he’d come to the Falcons and worry about the contract extension later.

In addition to the quarterback issue, the Falcons must decide if they are going to carry four or five running backs. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are locks. While Carlos Washington Jr., sixth-round draft pick Jase McClellan, Spencer Brown and returner Avery Williams are likely fighting for two spots.

Here’s a look at each position group and the players’ chances of making the final roster (the number beside each position listing is the number on the Falcons’ final 53-man roster last season):

Quarterbacks (3) – The big decision is what to do with Heinicke.

Locks (2): Cousins, Penix

Bubble: Heinicke

Cut: Paddock

Running backs (4) – McClellan was drafted out of Alabama and Williams is attempting to come back from knee surgery. Washington Jr. was on the practice squad in 2023.

Locks: Robinson and Allgeier

Bubble: Williams and McClellan

Long shots: Washington and Brown

Wide receivers (5) – Drake London and KhaDarel Hodge are set to return from last season.

Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud were added in free agency, which leaves at least one spot – and possibly two if the Falcons elect to go with six wide receivers.

Chris Blair was the star of the exhibition games. Casey Washington, a sixth-round pick, showed flashes.

Locks: London, Mooney, McCloud and Hodge

Bubble: Blair, Washington and OJ Hiliare

Long shots: Dylan Drummond and Jesse Matthews.

Cut: Josh Ali.

Tight ends (4) – With the Falcons set to run mostly 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers), they can get away only three tight ends.

Kyle Pitts also will flank out at wide receiver periodically and Charlie Woerner, who was signed in free agency, are locks.

Ross Dwelley and John FitzPatrick are in a battle for the final spot.

Locks: Pitts and Woerner

Bubble: Dwelley and FitzPatrick

Cut: Austin Stogner and Jordan Thomas

Offensive line (9) – With the starters and top two reserves set, the Falcons have five players fighting for two spots.

Storm Norton was a capable backup last season at swing tackle and Ryan Neuzil can play guard and center.

Locks: Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Norton and Neuzil

Bubble: Julien Davenport, Andrew Stueber, Jovaughn Gwyn and Kyle Hinton

Long shot: Barry Wesley

Cut: Jarryd Jones-Smith, Zack Bailey and John Leglue

DEFENSE

Defensive line (8) – Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata and Zach Harrison are the first-teamers on the depth chart in the 3-4 alignment.

Eddie Goldman is trying to make a comeback after missing the past two seasons. At 335 pounds, he could be the traditional nose tackle of the unit.

The Falcons also drafted three tackles in Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus and Zion Logue.

Ta’Quon Graham, a former starter, appears to be on the bubble, and LaCale London, who played in seven games last season, looks like long shot.

Locks: Jarrett, Onyemata, Harrison, Kentavius Street, Goldman, Orhorhoro

Bubble: Graham and Dorlus

Long shots: London, Logue, Prince Emil and Tommy Togiai

Outside linebackers (4) – The Falcons are counting on Judon, who was picked up in a trade with the Patriots, to help improve their pass rush. He has 66.5 career sacks, but also plays the run well and can drop in coverage.

The Falcons have some proven depth in Demone Harris and James Smith-Williams. Former third-round pick DeAngelo Malone has a shot to make the final roster as a special-teams player.

Locks: Judon, Carter, Ebiketie and Oginni (international exemption)

Bubble: Harris, Smith-Williams

Long shots: Malone

Cut: Bradlee Anae

Inside linebackers (4) – Kaden Elliss (groin) and Nate Landman (quad) suffered injuries late in training camp. If they are more serious, then trading for Jones would make more sense.

Elliss was the team’s second-leading tackler last season (122), and Landman was third (110).

Locks: Ellis, Andersen, Landman and Bertrand

Bubble: Eifler

Cut: Mutin and Storey Jackson

Cornerbacks (7) – Behind A.J. Terrell, the Falcons have Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III and Dee Alford. The Falcons also went after veterans in Antonio Hamilton Sr. (ninth season in NFL) and Kevin King (sixth) to give them a chance to revive their careers.

Natrone Brooks, who was on the practice squad last season, had a strong exhibition season.

Locks: Terrell, Hughes, Alford and Phillips

Bubble: King, Hamilton, Brooks and Anthony Johnson

Long shots: Jayden Price

Cut: William Hooper and Trey Vaval

Safeties (4) – The Falcons can move DeMarcco Hellams to short-term IR with his ankle injury. The team said he’s going to miss “significant time,” which sounds like a high ankle sprain. If it is broken, then he would be declared out already.

Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates III will blend together, while Richie Grant must find a new role on the defense. He lost his spot to Hellams last season and ended up as the big nickel.

Micah Abernathy developed into one of the team’s top gunners last season, and special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams likely will fight to keep him on the roster.

Locks: Bates III, Simmons, Grant and Hellams

Bubble: Abernathy and Dane Cruikshank

Long shots: Tre Tarpley III and Josh Thompson

Cut: Lukas Denis

SPECIAL TEAMS – All locks for this trio.

Locks: Kicker Younghoe Koo, punter Bradley Pinion and long snapper Liam McCullough