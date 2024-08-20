Georgia Entertainment Scene

Atlanta Fall A&E Guide: Big names and rising acts fill concert venues with song

Billie Eilish (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Billie Eilish (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
By Lee Valentine Smith – For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Now that the kids are back in school and the humidity level is (somewhat) lower, the fall concert season can officially begin. As always, there’s literally something for every music fan, even the pickiest purist. The following is a sampler highlighting just a few of the most anticipated shows headed our way in the next few months.

Childish Gambino

Though born in California, actor-comedian-writer-rapper Donald Glover spent his early years in Stone Mountain. Next month, the multi-talented performer is headed back to his Georgia roots for a high-energy concert featuring his alter-ego rapper character Childish Gambino. The entertainer’s New World Tour will also feature an opening set from special guest Willow. Sept. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, www.statefarmarena.com.

Andrew Hyra (left) and Kristian Bush of Billy Pilgrim Courtesy Billy Pilgrim

Credit: Billy Pilgrim

Billy Pilgrim

For the past couple of years, the prolific singer-songwriters Andrew Hyra and Kristian Bush have been busy revisiting their ‘90s archives for a series of reissues as well as writing new tunes and making their debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Not bad for a band that was previously inactive for almost two decades. Sept. 5. Buckhead Theater, 3110 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta. 404-843-2825, www.thebuckheadtheatre.com

Drive-By Truckers. Courtesy of Brantley Guitierrez

Credit: Courtesy of Brantley Guitierrez

Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song

It’s a well-known fact that former President Jimmy Carter has always been a big music fan. In honor of his upcoming 100th birthday, an appropriately wide-ranging slate of friends, fans and admirers will gather at the Fox Theatre for a gala salute to the iconic politician’s life and accomplishments. At press time, announced guests include Chuck Leavell, Drive-By Truckers, Maren Morris, D-Nice, Eric Church, Dale Murphy and Sean Penn. Sept. 17. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, www.foxtheater.org.

Michael Trotter Jr., left, and Tanya Blount of The War and Treaty. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The War and Treaty

Married singer-songwriters Tanya and Michael Trotter Jr. made their major label debut in 2018 and ignited a career that continues to expand. Last year, they became the first Black group to be nominated for the Country Music Association’s Duo of the Year award as well as numerous Grammy nominations and assorted honors. A biopic is said to be in the works. Meanwhile, catch them in an intimate show that’s sure to be packed house at the Attic. Oct. 4. Eddie’s Attic, 515-B N. McDonough St, Decatur. 404-377-4976, www.eddiesattic.com.

Trombone Shorty (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Trombone Shorty

New Orleans-born jazz musician Troy Andrews has brought massive attention to his instrument of choice. Spanning rock, blues, jazz, hip-hop funk and numerous hybrids of those genres, the prolific trombonist has collaborated with — and influenced — several generations of artists. He’ll be joined by Orleans Avenue after an opening set from Big Freedia. Oct. 5. The Eastern, 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta, www.easternatl.com.

Jelly Roll

One of the biggest success stories in the music industry has been the seemingly overnight rise of rapper Jelly Roll. Born Jason Bradley DeFord, the talented singer-songwriter has been active as a performer since 2003. But during the past couple of years his career has exploded across genres, rapidly growing from country to popular appeal, launching the affable Nashvillian into the big halls. Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay open. Oct. 26. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, www.statefarmarena.com.

Exene Cervenka with the band X.

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/.RobbsPhotos.com

X / Rick Wakeman

Variety Playhouse hosts two veteran road-dog acts advertised to be on their last tours (at least for now) on back-to-back nights. Los Angeles punk legends X are supporting their latest album, “Smoke and Fiction,” while Wakeman, the former keyboardist for Yes, promises a career-spanning performance. X, Oct. 27. Rick Wakeman Oct. 28. Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-524-7354, www.variety-playhouse.com.

Billie Eilish

Eilish hits Atlanta hard with two full evenings of music, centered around tracks from her engaging third album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” One of the nation’s hottest touring acts at the moment, Eilish is playing the enormodomes this time around and most are already sold out, including her Atlanta shows. Nov. 2-3. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, www.statefarmarena.com.

Andre Benjamin, also known as Andre 3000 of OutKast

Credit: ALLEN SULLIVAN / aesullivan@ajc.com

Andre 3000

The welcome return of one of the city’s favorite ATLiens will surely be one of the music highlights of the season. A full year after its release, “New Blue Sun” is still propelling Outkast emcee Andre 3000 around the world. The experimental hip-hop flutist’s latest tour is scheduled to end right here in his hometown with a celebratory performance at the legendary Fox Theatre. Joining him are percussionist Carlos Nino, keyboardists Surya Botofasina and Nate Mercereau and drummer Deantoni Parks. Nov. 14. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499. www.foxtheatre.org.

About the Author

Lee Valentine Smith
