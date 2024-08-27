Breaking: Feds file new indictment in Trump Jan. 6 case, keeping charges intact but narrowing allegations
Brandon Beach to resign as chair of Fulton County development authority

The Republican and prominent ally of Donald Trump is a longtime member of the DAFC board, which has faced controversy and scrutiny in recent years
Georgia State Sen. Brandon Beach speaks during the legislative session at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, January 26, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia State Sen. Brandon Beach speaks during the legislative session at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, January 26, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
3 minutes ago

State Sen. Brandon Beach announced he will resign as the chairman of a small Fulton County agency that has substantial power to grant property tax breaks to developers and expanding businesses.

Beach, an Alpharetta Republican and vocal ally of Donald Trump, said during Tuesday’s Development Authority of Fulton County meeting that he will resign Sept. 12. A special-called meeting scheduled that day will include elections for new board leaders.

“I’ve been on this board for about 8½ years, and I’ve enjoyed it,” Beach said. “But I’m just really busy with some things nationally and with my own campaign. It’s time for me to step back.”

Beach, a state senator since 2013, was elected DAFC chairman earlier this year after his predecessor, Michel “Marty” Turpeau, died following a brief illness. Vice Chairman Kwanza Hall thanked Beach for his “commitment and dedication” to the nine-member board during his tenure.

July 14, 2021 Atlanta - Michel "Marty" Turpeau IV (right), then-chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County, confers with state Sen. Brandon Beach during a meeting at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Beach was elected to replace Turpeau as DAFC chairman earlier this year after Turpeau's death late last year. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DAFC, which recently rebranded as Develop Fulton, has been the center of controversy and scandal in recent years.

Critics say the board plays fast and loose with tax breaks, offering developers and companies incentives for projects that would have happened anyway. In the past year or so, the board has passed multiple tax breaks for controversial projects like data centers despite community pushback.

Beach was among the board’s most vocal proponents of many of those deals. When data center developer Quality Technology Services asked for a $45 million tax break for an expansion that was already under construction, Beach encouraged the company to come back despite the incentive request sparking intense local opposition and ultimately being withdrawn.

Beach said he would notify Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis, who appointed him to the DAFC board. Beach didn’t elaborate on why he was resigning at this time, and he didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

