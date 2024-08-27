Beach, a state senator since 2013, was elected DAFC chairman earlier this year after his predecessor, Michel “Marty” Turpeau, died following a brief illness. Vice Chairman Kwanza Hall thanked Beach for his “commitment and dedication” to the nine-member board during his tenure.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DAFC, which recently rebranded as Develop Fulton, has been the center of controversy and scandal in recent years.

Critics say the board plays fast and loose with tax breaks, offering developers and companies incentives for projects that would have happened anyway. In the past year or so, the board has passed multiple tax breaks for controversial projects like data centers despite community pushback.

Beach was among the board’s most vocal proponents of many of those deals. When data center developer Quality Technology Services asked for a $45 million tax break for an expansion that was already under construction, Beach encouraged the company to come back despite the incentive request sparking intense local opposition and ultimately being withdrawn.

Beach said he would notify Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis, who appointed him to the DAFC board. Beach didn’t elaborate on why he was resigning at this time, and he didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.