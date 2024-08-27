Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun inducted to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame selected Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun among the individuals for induction.
Rathbun, an Emmy award winner, was among 10 individuals selected for the Class of 2025.
The Hawks broadcaster will enter his 29th season calling games for the team on Bally Sports Southeast. In addition to his years as the Hawks’ play-by-play announcer, Rathbun has covered collegiate sports for CBS, ABC, and ESPN, as well as the NBA for TNT and NBA TV.
He also called games for the Dream for 10 seasons.
Over the course of his career, Rathbun has earned numerous awards, including 12 regional Emmy awards and eight Sportscaster of the Year honors. He earned Rathbun earned the Georgia Sportscaster of the Year award in 2012.
Rathbun is an alumnus of Catawba College and was inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and honored with their Distinguished Alumni Award in 1988.
He also was inducted into the Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame in 2019.
The 69th annual Georgia Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held the weekend of Feb. 21-22 in Macon. The annual jacket ceremony will take place at the Hall on Feb. 21.
