Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun inducted to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

He also called games for the Dream for 10 seasons.

Over the course of his career, Rathbun has earned numerous awards, including 12 regional Emmy awards and eight Sportscaster of the Year honors. He earned Rathbun earned the Georgia Sportscaster of the Year award in 2012.

Rathbun is an alumnus of Catawba College and was inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and honored with their Distinguished Alumni Award in 1988.

He also was inducted into the Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame in 2019.

The 69th annual Georgia Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held the weekend of Feb. 21-22 in Macon. The annual jacket ceremony will take place at the Hall on Feb. 21.