Tour Championship Round 1 pairings and tee times

Here are the pairings and tee times for the first round of the 2024 Tour Championship on Thursday at East Lake Golf Club:
11:16 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas
11:27 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Aaron Rai
11:38 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk
11:49 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Matthieu Pavon
Noon: Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood
12:16 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
12:27 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley
12:38 p.m.: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
12:49 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Adam Scott
1 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala
1:16 p.m.: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay
1:27 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark
1:38 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy
1:49 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley
2 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
