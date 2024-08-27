Breaking: New federal Trump indictment deletes some Georgia election allegations
Golf

Tour Championship Round 1 pairings and tee times

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
46 minutes ago

Here are the pairings and tee times for the first round of the 2024 Tour Championship on Thursday at East Lake Golf Club:

11:16 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas

11:27 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Aaron Rai

11:38 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk

11:49 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Matthieu Pavon

Noon: Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood

12:16 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre

12:27 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley

12:38 p.m.: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An

12:49 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Adam Scott

1 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala

1:16 p.m.: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay

1:27 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark

1:38 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy

1:49 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley

2 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

