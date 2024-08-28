Hard workers can chill out over Labor Day weekend with these 8 cool events

Callaway Resort & Gardens. Opt for general admission day passes over the holiday weekend to see the Hot Air Balloon Show and Glow Show, and enjoy additional benefits such as garden and beach access and a bird show. In the evening, the backdrop of the Hot Air Balloon Show and Glow plus fireworks set the mood for a prix-fixe buffet dinner featuring ribs, pork butt and chicken; a salad and baked potato bar; classic sides such as mac and cheese, baked beans and grilled corn; plus banana pudding for dessert. A kids menu will also be available. Day pass, Aug. 30-Sept. 1 (one to three days), $19.99-$59.99. Dinner, Aug. 31-Sept. 1. $50 per person. Ski Pavilion on Robin Lake Beach, 17800 U.S. 27, Pine Mountain. 800-225-5292, callawaygardens.com.

Art in the Park. Head to Marietta for this 38th annual Labor Day weekend festival featuring handcrafted works by more than 200 artists from around the country, as well as demonstrations. Artwork will include paintings, photography, pottery, graphic arts, sculpture, jewelry and woodworking. Kids will be able to explore their creativity through a make-and-take children’s art alley and a spot for chalking vibrant designs by children of all ages. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Free. 50 N. Park Square, Marietta. 404-966-8497, artparkmarietta.com.

Children’s Museum of Atlanta. During TinyCON, billed as “a con just for kids” while Dragon Con is going on a few blocks away downtown, young explorers can celebrate characters from their favorite movies, games, television shows and more by dressing in costumes. Kiddos will also be able to design moon-moving devices at the Minions Maker Space (like Gru from “Despicable Me”), create “Inside Out 2″-themed slime, participate in special Jedi training, show off fancy footwork in a dance party parade, find cool treasures during the Pokémon scavenger hunt and create custom “Trolls” in the style of the movie franchise. Sessions are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Free for children 11 months and younger; all others, $10-$25. Reservations required. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

House in the Park. Listen to house music on Sept. 1 at this Grant Park extravaganza, celebrating its 20th year. Founded by DJ Ramon “Rawsoul” Guyton, the visionary behind Rawsoul Entertainment, and Kai Alcé of record label NDATL, this annual event will feature a rotation of four DJs (the founders and Kemit and Salah Ananse). Guests are encouraged to dance to the sounds of Atlanta, regional and international house music. They can also bring their own food, drinks and tents, though vendors will be on-site with food and merchandise. Noon-8 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 advance, $25 event day; free for children 10 and under with a ticketed adult. Grant Park, 537 Park Ave. SE, Atlanta. houseinthepark.org.

Dragon Con. This ever-popular five-day culture convention will host lovers of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, comics, movies, books and more, often dressed as their favorite characters. Guests will have the opportunity to see hundreds of creators, writers, artists, actors and illustrators at panel discussions, signings, live performances (or just walking through the halls). There will also be areas for gaming, art, photos and contests. Prices and locations vary. Aug. 29-Sept. 2. The event spans five hotels and two AmericasMart buildings in downtown Atlanta. dragoncon.org.

Barnsley Resort. Labor Day weekend will be a festive affair, including Barnsley’s 25th anniversary lineup of a la carte activities for day-guest visitors who drive to the resort, a little more than an hour northwest of Midtown, or steps away for resort guests. Events will include a summer beer garden pop-up with music, food and drinks; family birdhouse painting session; outdoor family movie night; and more. The weekend’s signature event will be the silver anniversary celebration party at the Manor House Ruins featuring live music and fireworks plus two drink tickets for beer or wine. Events are offered at varying times; pricing per event and overnight accommodations vary. 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, Adairsville. 770-773-7480, barnsleyresort.com.

Stone Mountain Park. The Classic Lasershow, returning for four evenings after being replaced earlier this decade in favor of a show boasting drones, more intense lighting and other state-of-the-art technology, will feature lasers, “mountainvision” with 3D effects, flame cannons, special lighting and fireworks. Before the show, explore the park for a myriad entertainment, family attractions, rides and dining. Park attractions are open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Admissions vary. Lasershow, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 1-2 and 7 (free with parking). 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690, stonemountainpark.com.

Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival. Hip-hop heads will appreciate this two-day music festival, celebrating its 15th anniversary and Atlanta’s cultural impact. The event will feature Atlanta’s own DJ Scream of the Big Facts Podcast and DJ Swamp Izzo of Cash Money Records. During the DistroKid Hour, hip-hop artists will showcase their talents. Vendors will be on-site with merchandise and food. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 1. Free. Old Fourth Ward Skatepark, 830 Willoughby Way, Atlanta. 678-825-4859. eventbrite.com.