Fulton authority’s rebrand to build off 50-year history, warts and all

The Development Authority of Fulton County’s board voted last month to rebrand as Develop Fulton, aiming to modernize with a snappy name that rolls off the tongue. The new name will be accompanied by a revamped slogan and logo, all of which will roll out over the next few months.

Fulton’s development authority isn’t exactly a household name, but it is the latest to join a trend of metro Atlanta boards that have opted to brand themselves like aspirational companies rather than government agencies or non-profit business groups.

Why be a chamber of commerce when you can just be a chamber? Why be the city or county development authority when Invest Atlanta, Decide DeKalb or Forward Forsyth are alternatives?

“Adopting a fresh, concise and dynamic branding gives us an edge to think ahead and start anew,” Develop Fulton Chairman Marty Turpeau told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email.

Marketing aside, the authority’s core mission of incentivizing development and corporate investment by issuing bonds and property tax breaks won’t change. Its board will continue business as usual as it has for the past 50 years — although there are some controversies its leaders aim to leave with the old name.

A 2021 AJC investigation found the authority fostered a culture of loose financial controls and uncovered a scandal over per diems that prompted an overhaul of its board and policies. The nine-member volunteer board was largely replaced and a new executive director was appointed.

Another AJC probe that year found the authority provided preliminary or final approval for more than $328 million in tax breaks in a three-year period, largely in fast-growing areas like the Beltline or Midtown. Critics said the authority, which earns a fee in exchange for enacting a tax break, was rubber-stamping tax savings for developers for projects that would have happened anyway.

Many of those same critics have said that the authority should target incentives to promote development and community services in areas that need them.

Turpeau said the timing of the rebrand was tied to the authority’s 50th anniversary and the hiring of an in-house marketing manager, not the recent scrutiny and scandals.

“Although the 2021 controversies were a blemish on our track record of excellent service and organizational success, we cannot deny that it’s a part of our history as well as the corrective measures new leadership swiftly put in place,” Turpeau said. “We move forward with a positive approach to serve Fulton County and our community members, hoping to leave old controversies in the past.”

Develop Fulton was chosen partly because of its cohesion with Select Fulton, a county agency founded in 2016 that focuses on site selection and workforce development for businesses.

The development authority’s new slogan boils down its goal to a few words: “Partnering for progress, powering development.”