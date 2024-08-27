Breaking: New federal Trump indictment deletes some Georgia election allegations
Harris will sit down with CNN for her first interview since launching presidential bid

Vice President Kamala Harris is sitting down with CNN this week for her first interview since she launched her campaign after President Joe Biden withdrew his bid for reelection
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris is sitting down with CNN this week for her first interview since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid.

She will be joined by her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a joint interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash in Savannah, Georgia.

The interview will air at 9 p.m. Thursday Eastern time.

Harris has been criticized for not holding news conferences or granting interviews with news outlets since Biden stepped aside on July 21.

Donald Trump's campaign has kept a tally of the days she has gone by as a candidate without giving an interview. On Tuesday, the campaign reacted to the news by noting the interview was joint, saying "she's not competent enough to do it on her own."

Earlier this month, Harris had told reporters that she wanted to do her first formal interview before the end of August.

