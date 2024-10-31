A.M. ATL: Life at the center of the universe

Morning, y’all, and happy Halloween!

Your trick-or-treating forecast: warm and dry, with temperatures pushing 80 at 6 p.m. before dropping to about 70 degrees by 9 p.m. (More on our near-rainless October in a bit.)

Otherwise, we’ve got the latest on election preparations and that Midtown hotel standoff. Our dining critics have a few bones to pick with Michelin, too.

But first: the Georgia-Florida game and Atlanta’s place at the heart of the sports world.

***

EYE OF THE STORM

Jason Getz/AJC Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia is squarely in the center of the political universe, and probably will be for a few more years.

But Atlanta? That’s where #sports happen.

The latest: The Georgia-Florida football game is moving out of its ancestral home in Jacksonville in 2026 and 2027. And while there’s been no official announcement, sources suggest the first installment will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The second is bound for Tampa.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to play at two different locations, so that’ll be unique,” UGA head coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday. “Maybe we learn from those two experiences.”

The history: The games would mark just the third and fourth times, respectively, that the rivalry leaves Jacksonville since 1933. Discussion took place about playing on, you know, actual college campuses, but neutral sites create more cold hard cash for the schools involved.

Just ask Georgia Tech, which moved next year’s home game against the Bulldogs to the Benz, too.

The context: The relocated Georgia-Florida game adds another entry to a growing list of massive sporting events headed our way. A breakdown, courtesy of sports editor Chris Vivlamore:

2025: A College Football Playoff quarterfinal and the national championship game; the NCAA Men’s Basketball South Regional; the MLB All-Star game; and the FIFA Club World Cup.

A College Football Playoff quarterfinal and the national championship game; the NCAA Men’s Basketball South Regional; the MLB All-Star game; and the FIFA Club World Cup. 2026: A College Football Playoff semifinal; and eight World Cup games, including a semifinal.

A College Football Playoff semifinal; and eight World Cup games, including a semifinal. 2028: The Super Bowl.

That’s a lot. And doesn’t include the annual SEC Championship football game, among other things.

So gear up for plenty of traffic. And downtown construction. And national attention.

Sans the ceaseless campaign ads.

***

STANDING READY

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger vowed to uphold the results of next week’s presidential election no matter who wins. In court, if necessary. Which shouldn’t have to be said! But … you know.

Raffensperger also wrote a new piece for the AJC declaring our elections safe and secure.

***

MIDTOWN MAYHEM

The resident manager of condominiums at the Midtown Four Seasons told police in a 911 call that the man accused of triggering Tuesday’s standoff was known to have mental health issues, firearms and Nazi paraphernalia.

The 70-year-old reportedly fired from at least three different weapons before a sniper shot him.

***

CELEBRITIES IN COURT

» A new lawsuit accuses Atlanta music producer Metro Boomin (real name Leland Wayne) of raping a woman in California in 2016. His attorney called the suit “a pure shakedown.”

» Two more defendants not named Young Thug (or Jeffrey Williams) accepted plea deals in the sprawling gang case involving the Grammy-winning rapper.

***

HOW ‘BOUT THIS WEATHER?

John Spink/AJC John Spink/AJC

The light drizzle that fell on parts of metro Atlanta on Wednesday morning spoiled what could’ve been a completely rain-free October.

But we may still tie the mark for our driest month on record!

***

A MARVELOUS SALE?

The AJC’s Savannah Sicurella stopped by that massive film studio prop sale near Hartsfield. She found plenty of folks searching for bargains — and a potential answer to the who’s-selling-this-stuff mystery.

Bonus advice from A.M. ATL reader Africa Green, who scored some art on Wednesday: “We are going back on Sunday. One of the workers said everything will be marked down by at least 50%.”

***

CULINARY NITPICKING

Jenni Girtman for the AJC Jenni Girtman for the AJC

AJC food editor Ligaya Figueras and critic Henri Hollis took a few days to digest the newest edition of Michelin’s guide to Atlanta restaurants — and they’ve got thoughts.

Among them: Super fancy sushi spots are cool and all, but plenty other establishments stand star-worthy, too.

***

THEN THERE’S KEITH

The internet food critic who caused a firestorm when he panned Atlanta dining last year returned to Georgia this week.

And this time, Keith Lee seemingly did some good for a Mexican restaurant in Warner Robins.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 31, 1924

A holiday edition of the Atlanta Journal featured both a truly cursed cartoon announcing the start of “Apple Week” and an “exclusive interview” with “Mr. Hal O’Ween, of Nowhere, in Particular.”

“You Atlanta people know how to have a good time and are not afraid to do it,” he said. “If there’s any place I’m really crazy about it is Atlanta and I am sorry I can’t come oftener.

“I’ll strut my stuff tonight, if anybody calls to inquire.”

File photo File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Riley Bunch/AJC Riley Bunch/AJC

AJC reporter Riley Bunch captured Dom Kelly, CEO of New Disabled South, before a news conference outside City Hall.

As Atlanta prepares to make $120 million in road improvements ahead of the aforementioned major sporting events, Kelly and other advocates for people with disabilities are urging officials to spread the wealth citywide.

***

ONE MORE THING

What’s the weirdest Halloween costume you’ve ever worn? I once painted my head green, put on an orange sweatsuit and called myself a carrot.

***

