911 call: Four Seasons shooting suspect had guns, Nazi paraphernalia in unit

Condo manager confronted 70-year-old resident in hallway before standoff with police
After an hours-long standoff, a suspect is taken into custody outside the Four Seasons on Tuesday.

AP

AP

After an hours-long standoff, a suspect is taken into custody outside the Four Seasons on Tuesday. (AP)
By and
Updated 16 minutes ago

After being called to the 33rd floor of the Four Seasons Midtown on Tuesday morning about a disturbance, the resident manager of the condominium complex above the hotel entered the hallway and said he saw a gun raised at him. He quickly turned away but realized it was someone he knew, he said.

A 70-year-old resident, who the manager said was known for having mental health issues, weapons in his unit and Nazi paraphernalia, was at the end of the hallway screaming, pointing a gun at him and “rattling off all kinds of crazy,” he told 911 in a call obtained Wednesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The manager then told the 911 operator that he heard the man order him not to come this way.

“I don’t want to hurt anybody,” the manager said the suspect told him.

Jay Steven Berger was eventually taken into custody that afternoon after he fired more than a dozen gunshots from inside his condo during a standoff that resulted in injuries to himself and a SWAT officer, Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said after the hours-long ordeal ended. Berger is facing charges of aggravated assault but remains in the hospital.

SWAT Officer Jonathan Caporaso sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, which the GBI said might have been from shrapnel.

SWAT Officer Jonathan Caporaso sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, Atlanta police said Wednesday.

Atlanta Police Department

icon to expand image

Atlanta Police Department

A woman called police around 10 a.m. saying a resident pointed a gun at the manager. He then got on the phone and told 911 that another resident had reported a mess in the hallway on the 33rd floor, so he went to check it out.

After seeing the suspect and escaping the hallway, the manager told police to get there soon because Berger was known for mental health issues.

“Do you need an ambulance for him as well?” the dispatcher asked.

”Most likely, yes, because he’ll probably need to be restrained in some form or fashion,” the manager replied.

Police responded to Berger’s unit, but he refused to come out, Schierbaum said, leading SWAT units to be called to the scene.

“He is known to have firearms and weapons in his unit, along with lots of Nazi paraphernalia,” the manager told the dispatcher.

Atlanta officers leave the scene on 14th Street after Tuesday's standoff.

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Just before 3 p.m., police set up a perimeter around the 14th Street hotel and evacuated the 33rd floor and the ones directly above and below. About an hour later, those in the area were asked to shelter in place. Several roads were closed during the standoff.

Officials said Berger fired shots from at least three weapons, with the bullets going through the walls and the door of his unit and off the balcony. The GBI said an officer returned fire at one point, but the standoff continued. Soon after, the GBI said Berger started throwing items off his balcony. Video appears to show him tossing sheets and other objects over the railing.

The condo complex next door, 1010 Midtown, said several of its windows were shattered by gunfire during the incident but no residents were injured. They asked residents to stay clear of their balconies Wednesday and were closing part of 12th Street until the damaged windows could be removed.

Berger was eventually apprehended after being shot by a SWAT sniper, the GBI said.

Berger is an ophthalmologist certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, according to the Georgia Composite Medical Board. He completed his medical training at Brown University’s Ophthalmology Residency Program, and received his Georgia State Medical License in 1984. The license will expire in 2025.

He was also part of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American College of Surgeons, according to the board.

Berger opened a medical practice in 1996 in Newnan called Clear Vision Optical, Inc. The company was last registered with the state in 2008.

”My practice includes state-of-the-art cataract and refractive surgery as well as general eye exams for glasses and contact lenses,” Berger wrote on his Georgia Composite Medical Board online profile.

The Georgia Composite Medical Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

