Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley in Atlanta for New Year’s Comedy Jam

If you’re looking for laughs before 2024 is out, two former Kings of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley, will headline a New Year’s Comedy Jam on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at State Farm Arena.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, through Ticketmaster.
Cedric and Hughley will be joined by fellow veteran stand-up comics Deon Cole, Earthquake and Michael Blackson.
Combined, the five comics have more than 100 years experience on the stand-up stage and hundreds of hours of TV show episodes.
Cedric the Entertainer is currently starring in his seventh season on CBS’s “The Neighborhood.” Hughley has a popular syndicated talk show and is a producer and recurring character of Bounce TV’s “Johnson,” which has aired three seasons.
Cole stars in BET+’s drama “Average Joe,” which shot its first season in metro Atlanta and has been renewed for a second season.
Earthquake hosts a radio show on Sirius XM’s Kevin Hart channel. Last year, Blackson starred in a sitcom on BET “The Michael Blackson Show.”
