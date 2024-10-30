Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley in Atlanta for New Year’s Comedy Jam

Others on the lineup at State Farm Arena Dec. 29: Deon Cole, Earthquake and Michael Blackson.
The New Year's Comedy Jam on Dec. 29, 2024 at State Farm Arena features headliners Deon Cole, Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley. BET+/CBS/Bounce

BET+/CBS/Bounce

BET+/CBS/Bounce

The New Year's Comedy Jam on Dec. 29, 2024 at State Farm Arena features headliners Deon Cole, Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley. BET+/CBS/Bounce (BET+/CBS/Bounce)
By
0 minutes ago

If you’re looking for laughs before 2024 is out, two former Kings of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley, will headline a New Year’s Comedy Jam on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at State Farm Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, through Ticketmaster.

Cedric and Hughley will be joined by fellow veteran stand-up comics Deon Cole, Earthquake and Michael Blackson.

Combined, the five comics have more than 100 years experience on the stand-up stage and hundreds of hours of TV show episodes.

Cedric the Entertainer is currently starring in his seventh season on CBS’s “The Neighborhood.” Hughley has a popular syndicated talk show and is a producer and recurring character of Bounce TV’s “Johnson,” which has aired three seasons.

Cole stars in BET+’s drama “Average Joe,” which shot its first season in metro Atlanta and has been renewed for a second season.

Earthquake hosts a radio show on Sirius XM’s Kevin Hart channel. Last year, Blackson starred in a sitcom on BET “The Michael Blackson Show.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

ARRIVED/NETFLIX

Atlanta-area ‘Stranger Things’ Byers home available for rental, investment
Placeholder Image

AJC

How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Placeholder Image

CALVIN ASHFORD/NETFLIX

Who is Taylor Polidore Williams, lead of Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’?
Placeholder Image

RODNEY HO/rho@

Ryan Cameron helms new Atlanta-based Fox Soul/YouTube talk show ‘Truth Talks’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

ARRIVED/NETFLIX

Atlanta-area ‘Stranger Things’ Byers home available for rental, investment
Ryan Cameron helms new Atlanta-based Fox Soul/YouTube talk show ‘Truth Talks’
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

What did the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide get wrong, right? AJC dining critics weigh in
911 call: Four Seasons shooting suspect had guns, Nazi paraphernalia in unit46m ago
More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020