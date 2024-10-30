Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley in Atlanta for New Year’s Comedy Jam

If you’re looking for laughs before 2024 is out, two former Kings of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley, will headline a New Year’s Comedy Jam on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at State Farm Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, through Ticketmaster.

Cedric and Hughley will be joined by fellow veteran stand-up comics Deon Cole, Earthquake and Michael Blackson.