Breaking: Whoever wins Georgia, Raffensperger says he will uphold the result
Politics
Politics

Whoever wins Georgia, Raffensperger says he will uphold the result

Georgia prepares for lawsuits from a losing candidate in a close race
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol that he will uphold the results of the presidential election no matter who wins and that attorneys for the state are prepared to fight potential lawsuits by a losing candidate. "I stand ready to defend the results of the election,” Raffensperger said. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol that he will uphold the results of the presidential election no matter who wins and that attorneys for the state are prepared to fight potential lawsuits by a losing candidate. "I stand ready to defend the results of the election,” Raffensperger said. (Miguel Martinez / AJC) (Miguel Martinez-Jimenez)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pledged Wednesday to uphold the results of the presidential election no matter who wins, and attorneys for the state are prepared to fight potential lawsuits by a losing candidate.

“I will hold both parties accountable to you, the voters of Georgia, and I stand ready to defend the results of the election,” Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol. “We know it’s easy to cast a ballot, and we know it’s hard to cheat.”

Raffensperger, a Republican, is responsible for certifying statewide results on Nov. 22, as he did in 2020 when then-President Donald Trump pressured Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his loss. Raffensperger refused after conducting a manual count and a machine recount.

This year, Georgia voters are setting early turnout records, with 3.3 million people participating as of Wednesday morning. By the time polls close next Tuesday, total turnout could exceed the 5 million voters in 2020.

Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer in the secretary of state's office, said during a news conference Wednesday that the office is in contact with the FBI and GBI about potential threats to the election. Miguel Martinez/AJC

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Because Georgia’s election is expected to be a close race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the secretary of state’s office has asked Gov. Brian Kemp’s office to be ready for legal challenges after Election Day, said Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer of the secretary of state’s office.

“If Vice President Harris wins, we expect Trump officials to sue us. If President Trump wins, we expect Harris officials to sue us,” Sterling said. “We’re seeing some of the things they are kind of claiming from previous lawsuits in trying to lay a foundation.”

The courts have already decided several cases in recent weeks.

Those rulings invalidated a new State Election Board rule for an election night ballot count, dismissed a Republican Party lawsuit alleging voting machine vulnerabilities and upheld a state law requiring county election board members to certify the results.

Sterling said the secretary of state’s office is in contact with the FBI and GBI about potential threats to the election.

“When you say, ‘Hey, we’re ready for anything,’ people say, ‘Hold my beer.’ We’re just going to see what happens next,” Sterling said. “We are more prepared. The environment is different, and people’s guard is up.”

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Lynne Sladky/AP

Drama builds in Georgia as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump enter final stretch
Placeholder Image

Takeaways from the AJC’s final poll before the presidential election
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia lawmaker charged in Fulton County case vows he won’t serve as an elector again
Placeholder Image

This year’s election sets the stage for an equally wild and expensive 2026 race in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Natalie Mendenhall/AJC

LISTEN
Group aims to reassure voters about fairness of elections1h ago
Here’s where Trump, Harris and their campaigns are in Georgia
More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB