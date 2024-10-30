Water main break causes outages in Dunwoody; high school students relocated

Officials have shut off water service for some neighborhoods in Dunwoody on Wednesday morning after a water main break on Vermack Road.

Dunwoody High School’s 2,000 students and staff have been bused to Chamblee High School due to the outage at the school, Principal Tom Bass said in a letter to parents shared by the school district.

The break has also caused low water pressure in the surrounding area. DeKalb County Watershed Management is working to repair the water main, according to a social media post.