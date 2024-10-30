Man shot, killed by police outside Conyers gas station

John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The suspect then got into a black truck and “attempted to leave the scene at one point in the vehicle,” Garcia said. The truck crashed into another parked car and the front of the gas station’s convenience store, causing some structural damage to the front glass.

At some point, shots were fired by officers, striking the suspect, Garcia said. The man was taken to a hospital but died shortly after.

According to Garcia, the man had a gun, but it was not clear if it had been pointed at anyone.

John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The GBI has been asked to investigate the incident, but the agency has not released information. Conyers police will conduct an internal affairs investigation into the use of force, which is department protocol following an officer’s discharge of a firearm. The Georgia State Patrol will handle the investigation into the crash.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.