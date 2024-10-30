Breaking: Water main break causes outages in Dunwoody; high school students relocated
Man shot, killed by police outside Conyers gas station

Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed by Conyers police at a Chevron gas station Wednesday morning.

32 minutes ago

Conyers police shot and killed a man Wednesday morning while responding to a disturbance at a gas station, officials said.

Officers got a call around 6:45 a.m. about the man, whose name was not released, refusing to leave a Chevron at 1135 Sigman Road, spokesperson Lt. Quantavis Garcia told reporters at the scene.

When police arrived, the man was “attempting to exit the location and going against officers’ commands,” he said.

Investigators collect evidence after a man was shot and killed by Conyers police at a gas station Wednesday.

John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The suspect then got into a black truck and “attempted to leave the scene at one point in the vehicle,” Garcia said. The truck crashed into another parked car and the front of the gas station’s convenience store, causing some structural damage to the front glass.

At some point, shots were fired by officers, striking the suspect, Garcia said. The man was taken to a hospital but died shortly after.

According to Garcia, the man had a gun, but it was not clear if it had been pointed at anyone.

Investigators use a drone to capture aerial footage of a crime scene after a man was shot and killed by Conyers police at a gas station.

John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The GBI has been asked to investigate the incident, but the agency has not released information. Conyers police will conduct an internal affairs investigation into the use of force, which is department protocol following an officer’s discharge of a firearm. The Georgia State Patrol will handle the investigation into the crash.

