Business
Business

A new car every month? Volkswagen launches subscription service in Atlanta

Atlanta area drivers are the first test market to try out VW Flex, the German automaker’s new subscription service.
Volkswagen Financial Services, the German automaker’s finance arm, announced Wednesday it will launch its subscription service called VW Flex at select dealerships in the Atlanta area. (Michel Euler/AP)

AP

AP

Volkswagen Financial Services, the German automaker’s finance arm, announced Wednesday it will launch its subscription service called VW Flex at select dealerships in the Atlanta area. (Michel Euler/AP) (AP)
By
46 minutes ago

Volkswagen Group is using metro Atlanta as the starting line for a new subscription service that’s intended to offer an alternative to car leasing and vehicle ownership.

Volkswagen Financial Services, the German automaker’s finance arm, announced Wednesday it will launch its subscription service called VW Flex at select dealerships in the Atlanta area. The month-to-month program bundles maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance into a package that includes renting one of VW’s vehicles.

Atlanta consumers can begin their vehicle subscription memberships at either Jim Ellis Volkswagen in Chamblee or Jim Ellis Volkswagen Kennesaw. The program offers multiple vehicles, including SUVs across Volkswagen’s Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport and Tiguan fleets; its Golf GTI hatchbacks; and its Jetta sedans.

“This innovative subscription service offers members a straightforward, diverse and hassle-free way to address flexible mobility needs,” the automaker said in a news release.

A Volkswagen ID.4 electric car uses a public charging station in a municipal parking lot in Blairsville, Ga. Volkswagen Group is using metro Atlanta as the starting line for a new subscription service that’s intended to offer an alternative to car leasing and vehicle ownership. (Courtesy of Chris Hardesty 2024)

SPECIAL

icon to expand image

SPECIAL

VW Flex’s terms include a minimum commitment of one month. The subscription’s maintenance is performed at authorized VW dealerships. Subscribers will be able to reserve their vehicle of choice online and either pick it up from a participating dealership or opt for delivery within metro Atlanta.

A number of luxury automakers and non-automakers offer vehicle subscription services. Volkswagen’s corporate cousin, Porsche, which has its North American headquarters in Atlanta, also has a flexible vehicle subscription program called Porsche Drive. Other subscription businesses include Sixt and Finn.

ExploreGeorgia set out to be an EV hub. It now is, despite some speed bumps

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Volkswagen says cost cuts are urgently needed as its earnings decline sharply1h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Ford cuts 2024 earnings guidance due to warranty costs and slow pace of cost cutting
Placeholder Image

AP

The EU is imposing duties on electric vehicles from China after trade talks fail
Placeholder Image

AP

What to know about Europe's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Music giant representing several Atlanta artists strikes AI partnership
Hartsfield-Jackson program to help small businesses compete for contracts
Why people who broker office space are feeling more optimistic about Atlanta
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB