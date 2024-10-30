Volkswagen Group is using metro Atlanta as the starting line for a new subscription service that’s intended to offer an alternative to car leasing and vehicle ownership.
Volkswagen Financial Services, the German automaker’s finance arm, announced Wednesday it will launch its subscription service called VW Flex at select dealerships in the Atlanta area. The month-to-month program bundles maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance into a package that includes renting one of VW’s vehicles.
Atlanta consumers can begin their vehicle subscription memberships at either Jim Ellis Volkswagen in Chamblee or Jim Ellis Volkswagen Kennesaw. The program offers multiple vehicles, including SUVs across Volkswagen’s Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport and Tiguan fleets; its Golf GTI hatchbacks; and its Jetta sedans.
“This innovative subscription service offers members a straightforward, diverse and hassle-free way to address flexible mobility needs,” the automaker said in a news release.
VW Flex’s terms include a minimum commitment of one month. The subscription’s maintenance is performed at authorized VW dealerships. Subscribers will be able to reserve their vehicle of choice online and either pick it up from a participating dealership or opt for delivery within metro Atlanta.
A number of luxury automakers and non-automakers offer vehicle subscription services. Volkswagen’s corporate cousin, Porsche, which has its North American headquarters in Atlanta, also has a flexible vehicle subscription program called Porsche Drive. Other subscription businesses include Sixt and Finn.
