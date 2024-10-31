Kennesaw State falls to 1-7 a week after monumental upset

There was no upset in the cards this week for Kennesaw State.

Seven days after picking up their first win as an FBS program by knocking off previously unbeaten Liberty 27-24, the Owls fell to Western Kentucky 31-14 on Wednesday night in Bowling Green, Ky.

Kennesaw State is 1-7 and 1-3 in Conference USA. Davis Bryson was 13 of 26 for 96 yards with an interception for the Owls.