Kennesaw State falls to 1-7 a week after monumental upset

There was no upset in the cards this week for Kennesaw State.
Seven days after picking up their first win as an FBS program by knocking off previously unbeaten Liberty 27-24, the Owls fell to Western Kentucky 31-14 on Wednesday night in Bowling Green, Ky.
Kennesaw State is 1-7 and 1-3 in Conference USA. Davis Bryson was 13 of 26 for 96 yards with an interception for the Owls.
Caden Veltkamp passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns and Elijah Young rushed for 114 yards for Western Kentucky.
Western Kentucky (6-2, 4-0) became bowl eligible for the sixth time in six seasons under Tyson Helton. WKU is 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2015 when the Hilltoppers finished 6-0 in games at Houchens-Smith Stadium, including a win in the Conference USA championship game.
Veltkamp has passed for at least three touchdowns in three consecutive games. He was 17 of 22 without an interception against Kennesaw State.
Western Kentucky has been tough to score on since a loss at Alabama. The Hilltoppers are allowing less than 16 points per game over the last seven games and have not allowed more than 21 points in a game during the stretch.
