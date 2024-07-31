‘Nobody is talking’: DeKalb police investigate fatal shooting of 16-year-old

Investigators told him that his son said he left a gun inside his father’s car, which was why it was considered evidence.

“I know my son ain’t got nothing to do with this,” the man could be heard saying on camera. “They said four boys got out the car and started shooting. Y’all ain’t taking my car. I need to talk to him.”

“I am telling you, this is coming from the mouth of your son, and you talking to him is not going to change the fact that he said it,” one detective responded.

At some point, another detective, exasperated from having a front-row seat to pain wrought by gun violence, chimed in.

“That mother right now could care less about a car or anything else,” she was heard telling the man.

“When are we going to learn to say enough is enough?” she pleaded. “When are we going to say we got to learn how to take back our community and our streets? When?”

The car was eventually confiscated, and police have not released any other details about the case or confirmed that a suspect has been identified.

“The community needs to say something. Nobody is talking,” a detective said.

July has been an especially violent month for teenagers in Atlanta. At least seven others have been shot across the city, with four of them dying. Officials have not said if they know what is behind the recent shootings or if any are connected.

Among the dead are two 13-year-olds, Lamon Freeman and Jakody Davis, who were gunned down July 2. A 12-year-old was also injured in that incident.

The community in that case has also been hesitant to speak to investigators, spurring police to employ an augmented canvassing technique in hopes of shaking out information. In an apparent show of force the following week, officers on horseback, motorcycles and on foot spread out into the West End neighborhood where the boys lost their lives, hoping to find someone who knew something.

As of Wednesday, Atlanta police had not announced a suspect in that case.