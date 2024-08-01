Marietta High School seniors start new school year with toilet paper prank

“It’s a moment that 10 years down the line, (we’re) going to look back on and be like, ‘Dang, that was so fun,” he said. “You’re connected to your peers, and that’s such a big thing going into your senior year.”

Kaleb, 17, can’t believe he’s a senior. He can’t believe after walking onto the campus four years ago and being shocked by the swathes of white paper floating all around him. Now it’s his turn. And he can’t believe how quickly the school was covered.

It only took five minutes, really, to cover all the trees at the center of the parking lot and on either side of the school’s entrance. But the students kept coming, bringing packages of toilet paper with them, which they kept throwing. Kaleb brought 36 rolls himself and was debating going to buy more.

Untold numbers of toilet paper rolls have blanketed the school since the tradition started sometime in the 1960s. It used to be a prank, the Marietta Daily Journal reported: Seniors would do it on a random day, not necessarily the first, and be punished if (when) they were caught. Over the years, it became more relaxed.

Now, the administrators are in on it. Principal Marvin Crumbs was one of the first to arrive, and Assistant Principal Omar Feliciano threw the first roll. And the students clean up after themselves.

“It’s the culminating moment of becoming a senior, prior to graduation,” Crumbs said. “It links them to all the graduation classes that have preceded them. And it cements them pretty much into Marietta history and tradition.”

It’s important to the students each year to do it bigger and better than the class that came before them. Whitlow was sure they had the previous class beat by 8 p.m. Crumbs, standing in the parking lot on top of strips of discarded paper, disagreed: “There was way more last year. I told them, they’re doing more socializing than they are toilet paper throwing.”

Crumbs may have had a point. As the sun went down, students grouped together for photos, wrapped each other in toilet paper like mummies and flung rolls at each other. Some latecomers with leaf blowers able to shoot multiple rolls at a time into branches may have helped level the playing field with the previous years.

Realization started to hit as it truly got dark: “Bro, we got school tomorrow,” one student lamented to his friend. Maddie Johnson, the senior class president, said she feels ready for her senior year. “It feels like the right timing,” she said. For Kaleb, it feels like it’s all happening really quickly.

“It’s crazy. I mean, two years ago everyone’s asking me how high school’s going,” he said. “And now it’s like, where are you going to college. I’m like, what?!”

At least for one night — the last night before the last first day, before filling out college applications and prom and graduation and goodbyes — it felt nice to Kaleb to have fun throwing toilet paper around with his friends.