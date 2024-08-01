Falcons receiver Drake London working in new offense, with a new QB again

London, who’s set to enter his third year in the NFL after playing at USC, contended that building these new relationships will be vital to the unit’s success in 2024.

“Zac is the mastermind with this stuff so I think we can always keep progressing throughout the season,” London said of working with Robinson, who previously served on the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff.

Falcons coaches said London is hungry this season and they expect big things from the former first-round pick, who was selected eighth overall in 2022.

London has led the Falcons in receiving yards in his first two seasons in the league, with 866 yards in 2022 and 905 last season.

London said that he doesn’t try to think about personal goals such as receiving yards and touchdowns, rather he focuses on winning more games as a unit after posting 7-10 seasons in each of his first two years in the league.

“I’m just trying to win the division and then just keep on going from there like winning a home playoff game,” London said. “We got to start brick-by-brick, but I think we’re stacking up pretty well right now.”

London has had to get acclimated to a new starting quarterback each season, making it difficult to build consistency within the offense long-term. With the addition of Cousins, building that quarterback-wide receiver bond is crucial once again, this time adding a four-time Pro Bowl QB.

“He’s (Cousins) a guy who’s proved himself day-in and day-out to be a ballplayer and to have him on my side now is really cool,” London said. “To go out there and see number 18 is great because he’s serious about playing ball and brings that type of intensity that I think is very contagious.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

London exhibited a dominant and aggressive demeanor and brought competitiveness to Tuesday’s practice. He said that’s how he approaches practice and games.

“I think you have to have a screw loose to play this game,” London said. “You know off the field, I want to be cordial with everybody as I try not to have a bad bone in my body. But when I’m on the field, it’s almost like a time for me to let all that out and just be a competitor.”

Morris and Robinson see that burning desire from London when he’s on the field in practice.

“He’s like the nicest kid in America when he’s off the field, but as soon as he puts on the helmet, and the pass is thrown, the competitive (spirit) edge kicks in,” Morris said. “Drake has that similar personality on the field like Julio Jones and Roddy White had. It’s the history of the Falcons wideout, and he’s carrying that high standard or high banner with him.”

Robinson also sees that toughness and competitive edge that London brings to the team.

“Yeah, there’s really nothing that he can’t do from a receiver standpoint. He has every route, every tool, and then in the run game, he’s a weapon,” Robinson said. “I remember even just watching him coming out of USC. I loved the physicality and the dog mentality that he plays with every single day.”