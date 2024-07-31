Hank Aaron now forever - when it comes to postage stamp honor

Unapologetically ATL

Truist Park hosts ceremony marking the first day of sale for the stamp honoring the baseball legend.
A United States Postal Service employee stamps Hank Aaron postage at the USPS Hank Aaron Commemorative Forever Stamp First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

A United States Postal Service employee stamps Hank Aaron postage at the USPS Hank Aaron Commemorative Forever Stamp First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)
By
56 minutes ago

In life, few people got as many letters as Henry “Hank” Aaron.

In 1973 alone, the year before he broke Babe Ruth’s home run record, Aaron received so many — more than 900,000 in fact — that the U.S. Postal Service gave him a plaque for being the American who received the most mail that year. But many of them were vitriolic letters of hate, mailed with an 8-cent stamp.

On Wednesday, Aaron got his own stamp.

At an emotional First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony at the home plate of Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, the United States Postal Service honored Aaron with a commemorative Forever stamp.

Aaron’s widow, Billye Aaron, said she was “overwhelmed” by the honor.

“At this moment in time, I can only say how very, very proud I am and how very, very proud my husband would be,” Billye Aaron said, after receiving a portrait of the stamp from Thomas J. Marshall, the U.S. Postal Service’s general counsel and executive vice president.

Thomas J. Marshall, general counsel and executive vice president of the United States Postal Service, offers a framed Hank Aaron stamp sample to his wife, Billye, at the USPS ceremony marking the stamp's sale debut at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

The USPS has been honoring Americans on stamps for more than 100 years. Aaron joins other sports luminaries such as Jim Thorpe, Arthur Ashe, Wilma Rudolph, Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson, Yogi Berra, and the man whose ghost he chased, Babe Ruth.

The Aaron stamp art features a digital portrait of Aaron as a member of the Braves, based on a 1968 photo.

He is shown from the waist up in his classic right-handed batting stance.

Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the Aaron stamp and pane with original art by artist Chuck Styles and typography by Kevin Cantrell.

Hank Aaron stamp are seen on sale at the United State Postal Service Hank Aaron Commemorative Forever Stamp First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

Billye Aaron and Marshall were joined on the field Wednesday by Atlanta Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk, Aaron biographer Howard Bryant, and attorney Allan Tanenbaum. They all praised Aaron, whose likeness and images are omnipresent throughout the stadium.

“Henry Aaron will forever be etched in the fabric of this organization,” McGuirk said. “He was the best player to ever put on a pair of spikes.”

On April 8, 1974, in Atlanta, Hank Aaron smashed his 715th home run, breaking Ruth’s 39-year-old record. Today, 48 years after he retired, Aaron is still the Major League leader in career runs batted in with a count of 2,297.

Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after hitting his 715th career homer in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta, Ga., Monday night, April 8, 1974. Aaron broke Babe Ruth's record of 714 career home runs. Dodgers southpaw pitcher Al Downing, catcher Joe Ferguson and umpire David Davidson look on. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

It is a record that may never be broken, as former Brave Freddie Freeman is the active leader in career RBIs, tied for 149th with 1,210. Aaron’s career record of 755 home runs was eventually eclipsed by Barry Bonds.

ExploreGolden anniversary: Remembering Aaron's historic homer

The Aaron stamp is the latest tribute to the baseball legend who died at the age of 86 in 2021.

This year, on the 50th anniversary of Aaron’s record-breaking home run, Billye Aaron cut the ribbon to open the Atlanta History Center’s 2,500-square-foot Hank Aaron exhibit, which pays homage to Aaron’s life and career.

In May, the National Baseball Hall of Fame, which inducted Aaron in 1982, unveiled a new statue of him at the museum’s entrance, left of the grand staircase.

The plaque of Henry "Hank" Aaron, Atlanta Braves right fielder, is shown at the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Cooperstown, New York. Aaron was inducted into the hall in 1982. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Calling Aaron a transcending figure, Bryant said all the recognition Aaron is receiving is both fitting and deserving.

“We use the word ‘great’ with a lot of people. We use the word ‘iconic’ with a lot of people. But not a lot of people are great, iconic, memorable and legendary,” said Bryant, author of “The Last Hero: A Life of Henry Aaron.”

“But all of those superlatives apply to him. And that is the difference. You can quantify it on the field or off the field. Take whatever measure you want and Henry Aaron endures,” Bryant added.

Howard Bryant, author of "The Last Hero: A Life of Henry Aaron," speaks at the United States Postal Service Hank Aaron Commemorative Forever Stamp First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

Standing in line to buy a sheet of 20 stamps, Napolean Harris knows that endurance very well. On the morning after the Braves won the 2021 World Series, he roamed Atlanta collecting commemorative copies of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, hoping to resell them one day.

When he finished and got home, he sat down and counted his haul. He had collected 44 papers.

Fans visit the Hank Aaron exhibit at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during the United State Postal Service dedication ceremony for the first day of the Aaron commemorative stamp being issued. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

“I got goosebumps,” Harris said, about matching Aaron’s uniform number. “It was something divine that happened to me. It was very spiritual.”

Harris said he couldn’t bring himself to sell any of the papers.

Sitting in the stands and soaking in the ceremony, in front of longtime Aaron friend and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, was Carla Koplin Cohn.

Carla Cohn, (right), speaks with Dr. Ceci Aaron, daughter of baseball legend Hank Aaron, at the USPS commemorative stamp ceremony at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

In the early 1970s, Cohn worked for the Braves as Aaron’s personal secretary. It was her job to sift through all of his letters.

“So many people concentrate on the hate mail that he received, but he also received hundreds of thousands of letters congratulating and fully supporting him as he chased Babe Ruth,” Cohn said.

“He would be overwhelmed with all of this. He never considered himself a star, he was just Henry Aaron. I don’t think that he would have had any idea that the years after playing baseball would probably be more meaningful.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

