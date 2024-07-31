Chick-fil-A driver fights off armed robbery suspect at Gwinnett restaurant

“The suspect told the victim that he (the victim) was going to die if he didn’t open the safe and pointed a handgun at him,” police said in a statement.

Security footage shared by police shows the confrontation. Initially, the suspect holds the employee at gunpoint and makes him open the manager’s office door. Less than a minute later, the employee engages the suspect in a fight over the gun.

At one point, the suspect loses his grip on the gun and it falls to the ground for several seconds, the video shows. Another bout of wrestling ensues before the suspect grabs the weapon again but eventually leaves without firing any shots. He was already gone by the time police arrived.

During the altercation, the victim managed to pull off the suspect’s mask, sunglasses and hat. The hat and sunglasses were collected by crime scene investigators, police said.

“Investigators were assigned the case and immediately began canvassing the area for evidence related to the suspect’s identity,” officials said.

Detectives eventually identified a vehicle they believed the suspect used to get to the location, which they said then led them to Williams.

He was arrested Wednesday and faces several charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, second-degree burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree criminal damage to property.