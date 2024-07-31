Georgia school superintendent says parts of AP course may violate law

State School Superintendent Richard Woods released a statement Wednesday that said parts of the Advanced Placement African American Studies course he did not recommend for statewide approval “did violate the law.”

Woods said the course violated House Bill 1084, which restricts teaching of “divisive topics” and became state law in 2022.

“As with most states with laws like Georgia on this issue that have raised concerns, the most glaring violation is on the topic of intersectionality,” Woods said. “There are additional areas of concern, but this topic raises the highest level of concern. If the Advanced Placement course had presented a comparative narrative with opposing views on this and other topics, an argument could be made that the course did not violate Georgia law.”