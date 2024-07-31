Georgia school superintendent says parts of AP course may violate law

State School Superintendent Richard Woods released a statement Wednesday that said parts of the Advanced Placement African American Studies course he did not recommend for statewide approval “did violate the law.”
Woods said the course violated House Bill 1084, which restricts teaching of “divisive topics” and became state law in 2022.
“As with most states with laws like Georgia on this issue that have raised concerns, the most glaring violation is on the topic of intersectionality,” Woods said. “There are additional areas of concern, but this topic raises the highest level of concern. If the Advanced Placement course had presented a comparative narrative with opposing views on this and other topics, an argument could be made that the course did not violate Georgia law.”
The AP course may make districts susceptible to challenges at the local level, Woods said. However, he said he’s also asked for legal clarification if there is an exemption for AP and other college level coursework.
The statement included an apology for causing confusion in the aftermath of his decision, which went public last week and sparked a rally at the state Capitol, questions from the governor and Gwinnett County, the state’s largest school district, which canceled the course for the upcoming school year.
Gwinnett Superintendent Calvin Watts said in a statement late Tuesday that the district wants full approval of the course statewide and his team remains in contact with Woods’ and the Georgia Board of Education in hopes that its decision will be reversed.
