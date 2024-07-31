Levi’s Call for 2-month-old allegedly abducted in Sandy Springs

The GBI issued a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert, for a 2-month-old girl allegedly abducted in Sandy Springs early Wednesday morning.

Reya Clark was taken by 22-year-old Randy Bernard Clark around 3:30 a.m., the GBI said. The baby girl was last seen wearing a diaper and a pink T-shirt. Authorities believe Randy Clark is traveling with her in a car, but could not provide a description of the vehicle.

Officials did not say if Randy Clark was related to Reya Clark, but released photos of both.