Levi's Call for 2-month-old allegedly abducted in Sandy Springs
Reya Clark, a 2-month-old girl, was allegedly abducted in Sandy Springs around 3:30 a.m., the GBI said.

By
18 minutes ago

The GBI issued a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert, for a 2-month-old girl allegedly abducted in Sandy Springs early Wednesday morning.

Reya Clark was taken by 22-year-old Randy Bernard Clark around 3:30 a.m., the GBI said. The baby girl was last seen wearing a diaper and a pink T-shirt. Authorities believe Randy Clark is traveling with her in a car, but could not provide a description of the vehicle.

Officials did not say if Randy Clark was related to Reya Clark, but released photos of both.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Reya or Randy Clark, or anyone with information about their whereabouts, to immediately call 911 or contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900.

