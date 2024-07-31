School chief: AP African American Studies violates divisive concepts law. Really?

The law lists concepts that cannot be taught in classrooms, including that one race is inherently superior, that the United States is racist or that people should feel uncomfortable because of their race.

Woods said today that parts of an AP African American Studies course – piloted for two years in Georgia and about to be offered in many more schools – violates the law.

“As with most states with laws like Georgia on this issue that have raised concerns, the most glaring violation is on the topic of intersectionality. There are additional areas of concern, but this topic raises the highest level of concern. If the Advanced Placement course had presented a comparative narrative with opposing views on this and other topics, an argument could be made that the course did not violate Georgia law,” he said.

Intersectionality recognizes how individuals hold multiple identities and can face unique challenges at the intersections of those identities. For example, Black women can face both racism and sexism in the workplace.

Woods also warned districts that plan to offer the course that “the content may be challenged at the local level...if all of the AP course content is adopted.”

Woods said he is seeking legal clarification on the law, adding, “For me, this has always been about following the law. If I moved this forward for approval, I would break my oath of office and ask the State Board of Education and our local school districts to ignore the law.”

Georgia historian Michael Thurmond, who is also CEO of DeKalb County, said, “Although not stated, I presume that Superintendent Richard Woods has requested legal ‘clarification’ from the Georgia attorney general’s office. Good. I am hopeful that AG Chris Carr’s office will issue an opinion that will end to this embarrassing, convoluted fiasco. Georgia’s public schools, taxpayers, parents, adult guardians and most importantly, our children deserved better.”

“I’ve read the course content too,” said former Georgia Teacher of the Year Tracey Nance. “I didn’t see anything that says Georgia/USA is inherently racist or that kids should feel guilt or victimhood. Like any primary sources or perspectives we read, they are all points of view… just like with the regular and AP U.S History courses. For teachers, the idea has always been that we provide students access to multiple perspectives and teach students how to question, think critically, and form their own opinions.”

“If that logic is going to be applied, it should apply to any and all history courses. AP European History, AP World History, etc,” said Atlanta teacher Rashad Brown, who taught the pilot classes for two years and now advises the College Board on the course.

Here is his Woods’ full statement: