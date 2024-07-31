Young Thug trial roiled by revelation of second secret meeting

“A reading of the rough transcript highlights that which has been obvious to all observers,” wrote attorney Doug Weinstein, who represents Deamonte Kendrick. “Judge Glanville has been willfully biased and acting as a member of the prosecution team since the inception of this case.”

In an addendum to his earlier motion seeking a mistrial 19 months into the case, Weinstein accused the prosecutors and former judge of gossiping “like yentas” about some of the defense attorneys in the case.

He argued the cards have been stacked against the defendants since the beginning, and said the only remedy is for the new judge is to declare a mistrial and bar the state from retrying the case.

He likened the high-profile gang and racketeering trial to “an old house” that Whitaker is tasked with renovating.

“Every time a piece of pasted-up wallpaper is removed more rot is found hidden underneath,” he wrote. “No herculean effort by the present Court can fix the Due Process violations of the last Judge. This house must be torn down. A mistrial should be declared and retrial barred due to prosecutorial and judicial misconduct.”

Attorney Max Schardt, who represents Shannon Stillwell, sounded off in court.

He said neither Glanville nor prosecutors Adriane Love or Simone Hylton ever mentioned the earlier meeting when they were confronted by defense counsel about the one held on June 10.

“The state and their co-conspirator, the trial court, were silent about the meeting,” Schardt said. “Nothing about this is OK.”

He said his client and the other defendants should have been entitled to a fair and impartial judge from the beginning, not now, starting at witness No. 76.

“The judge presumed the guilt of all defendants ... This is not OK” Schardt said, telling Whitaker that all of Glanville’s previous rulings should be revisited.

Whitaker said she understood why some of the defense attorneys were upset, but didn’t think everything they said was a “fair characterization” of the June 7 meeting.

“The transcript will reflect what was actually said in there and there are some allegations that if I were an attorney and they were levied against me ... I would be a little hot under the collar as well,” she said.