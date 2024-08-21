A.M. ATL: Find a little fun this fall

Morning, y’all! It should be even “cooler” today, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on Lil Jon at the DNC, more election drama and Georgia’s next big interstate construction project. Plus the Braves won — and an auction house removed some contested items from its upcoming Hank Aaron memorabilia sale.

Now … let’s make some plans!

WHAT WE WERE MADE FOR

Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC

Listen friends.

It’s a heavy, harsh world out there. It’s easy to let the nasty things consume you. But I don’t want that for us!

Let’s vow to get out and do things this fall — and let the AJC’s latest arts and entertainment guide help us make good.

ROCK OUT

Whether your concertgoing preferences skew toward Stone Mountain native Childish Gambino (Sept. 2), rapper-turned-country star Jelly Roll (Oct. 26) or pop megastar Billie Eilish (Nov. 2-3), State Farm Arena’s got things covered this fall.

The Fox Theatre’s got a star-studded musical tribute to Jimmy Carter (Sept. 17) and Outkast rapper Andre 3000 performing his experimental flute album (Nov. 14).

HAVE A LAUGH

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Perhaps stand-up comedians are more your bag! “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood. Jr. (Sept. 3 at City Winery), serial self-deprecator Shane Gillis (Sept. 6 in Atlanta, Sept. 7 in Duluth) and “Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein (Sept. 21 at the Fox) all come to town soon.

There’s also Iliza Shlesinger, David Cross and Dane Cook (still a thing, apparently!).

CATCH A PLAY

Feeling fancy? The fall theater slate includes “A Raisin in the Sun” at Theatrical Outfit (Sept. 11-29) or an Atlanta Opera mashup of “La Boheme” and “Rent” (Sept. 19-Oct. 5).

On the funnier side: Dad’s Garage Theatre Company shares a satirical take on “Sesame Street” and Synchronicity Theater offers a farcical political play with a very long title that includes a curse word.

That’s about it for me. Click those links for a more extensive list of festivities, find stuff like art and dance below, and remember — it’s all gonna be OK.

TURN OUT FOR WHAT

Credit: Tia Mitchell/AJC Credit: Tia Mitchell/AJC

Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention saw Jimmy Carter’s grandson, Jason, deliver a speech, rapper Lil Jon join the Georgia delegation for roll call (!) and the Obamas pitch “a new chapter” for America.

On tap for today: Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a disillusioned Republican, is among the speakers.

ELECTION ANGST

County-level elections directors from across the state issued a plea for the State Elections Board to stop changing rules so close to November’s high-stakes contest.

Columnist Bill Torpy’s take? The state board is setting a path for a Donald Trump “victory,” even if he loses.

A NEW TWIST

The U.S. Department of Justice and attorneys general from several states filed statements of support in former Cobb County teacher Katie Rinderle’s lawsuit challenging Georgia’s “divisive concepts” law.

DEPUTY DOWN

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

A Carroll County sheriff’s investigator went to the hospital in “very critical condition” Tuesday after being shot while executing a search warrant, officials said. The suspected shooter was dead.

The incident comes just days after a gunman killed a Paulding County deputy responding to a domestic violence call.

More crime coverage: How a pizza box helped solve a murder case

PERIMETER PROGRESS?

Unlike the surrounding traffic, the plan to rebuild I-285 at I-20 west is moving forward.

The state recently hired a contractor for the $1.2 billion interchange project, which won’t be completed until at least 2030.

A GUTSY WIN

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Reynaldo López returned to the mound, Marcell Ozuna homered and the Braves took the first game of an important series with the Phillies, 3-1.

Former Tiger Gio Urshela also joined the team to help replace Austin Riley at third base. Columnist Michael Cunningham says the onslaught of injuries does not mean all is lost!

More sports highlights:

Bulldogs: Head coach Kirby Smart remains mum on the Week 1 availability of three football players who recently saw criminal charges dismissed or significantly reduced.

Head coach Kirby Smart remains mum on the Week 1 availability of three football players who recently saw criminal charges dismissed or significantly reduced. Falcons: New Atlanta safety Justin Simmons plans to wear No. 31, which last graced the back of Ring of Honor running back William Andrews. How’s that sit with you?

New Atlanta safety Justin Simmons plans to wear No. 31, which last graced the back of Ring of Honor running back William Andrews. How’s that sit with you? Jackets: College GameDay announced its guest picker for Georgia Tech’s big matchup with FSU in Ireland. It’s a professional wrestler, but somehow NOT former Tech football star Roman Reigns.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 21, 1980

More than two weeks after his disappearance, police found a missing 14-month-old Atlanta boy. At a Florida grocery store.

“I was so excited I couldn’t believe it,” mom Mary Smith said.

As it turns out: She’d let a teenage neighbor take the child to the store — and the teenager started hitchhiking south.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

AJC photographer Seeger Gray recently captured Nichole Mosley, an inmate at the Athens-Clarke County jail, helping build a tiny home. Mosley’s part of a construction training program aimed at helping reduce recidivism.

ONE MORE THING

Meet local jazz artist Karla Harris, who spends part of her summers teaching young campers about music, communication, creativity — and common ground.

“If we can just foster more of that in people’s hearts. If we could just make the common ground our friend, wouldn’t that be lovely?” she said.

