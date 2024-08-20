Funeral planned Friday for Paulding deputy killed in the line of duty

Paulding Sheriff Gary Gulledge said Cunningham was widely admired within the department for his positive attitude and big heart. He adored his two children, enjoyed gaming and loved the Atlanta Braves, Gulledge said at a press conference Monday. The Marietta High School graduate was also a “sneakerhead,” the sheriff said, referencing Cunningham’s extensive shoe collection.

“He always in a good mood,” Gulledge said. “His smile was contagious and would light up whatever room he walked into.”

Saturday night, Cunningham was getting out of a patrol car when he was ambushed within 8 seconds of arriving at a home near Hiram, according to investigators.

Investigators believe James Samuel Atkins, 42, fired at deputies from the second story of his Foggy Creek Lane home. The GBI said he used a high-powered rifle equipped with a scope, firing at least 16 rounds at Cunningham and his partner from a distance of about 84 feet. He also shot his wife, who survived, investigators said.

Fallen Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Cunningham leaving GBI Headquarters tonight. Thank you for your service. We are praying for the Cunningham family, both blood & blue. ⚫️🔵⚫️ #LODD Posted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday, August 19, 2024

Later Saturday, SWAT officers entered the home and found Atkins dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The GBI is investigating the incident. An autopsy was also conducted by the GBI medical examiner.

Late Monday, numerous law enforcement officers escorted Cunningham from the GBI office to Paulding County.

HOW TO HELP THE CUNNINGHAM FAMILY

Those wishing to help Deputy Cunningham’s family can donate through the Paulding Public Safety Appreciation, Inc. (PPSA). PPSA is a 501(c)3 non-profit; all donations are tax-deductible. The PPSA President can be reached at info@pauldingpsa.org or 706-622-7011.