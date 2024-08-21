A meal delivery company is planning to expand its factory in Middle Georgia, and add 300 workers, as it boosts its assortment of meal delivery options across the Southeast.
FreshRealm Inc., a Texas-based meal delivery company, announced Tuesday it will add new production lines and enhancements to its existing facility in Montezuma, roughly 130 miles south of downtown Atlanta. The $6 million expansion in Macon County adds to Georgia’s food services and agriculture sectors.
Located at 303 Airport Road in Montezuma, FreshRealm’s current facility will be outfitted to produce ready-to-heat meals, ready-to-cook meals, meal kits and other products.
Snow Le, FreshRealm’s president, called Georgia a strategic location to expand its shipping and logistics network, especially for the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Her company services a variety of customers, including grocery stores, hospitality, food service operations and direct-to-consumer meals.
“FreshRealm is building the most optimized fresh food platform in the world, so that everyone, every day, everywhere can enjoy fresh food,” Le said in a news release.
Georgia’s agriculture industry is valued at $74 billion and employs more than 399,000 workers, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
An agency spokesperson said negotiations with FreshRealm regarding local and discretionary incentives, such as grants, remain active. The company will qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start.
