Snow Le, FreshRealm’s president, called Georgia a strategic location to expand its shipping and logistics network, especially for the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Her company services a variety of customers, including grocery stores, hospitality, food service operations and direct-to-consumer meals.

“FreshRealm is building the most optimized fresh food platform in the world, so that everyone, every day, everywhere can enjoy fresh food,” Le said in a news release.

Georgia’s agriculture industry is valued at $74 billion and employs more than 399,000 workers, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

An agency spokesperson said negotiations with FreshRealm regarding local and discretionary incentives, such as grants, remain active. The company will qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start.