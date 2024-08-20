Breaking: Carroll County deputy shot during search warrant, officials say
BREAKING

Carroll County deputy shot during search warrant, officials say

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been shot Tuesday morning while executing a search warrant, authorities confirmed.

Details are limited, but the sheriff’s office said the deputy was taken to a hospital. Details of his condition were not provided.

The incident happened in the area of Don Rich Drive, a dead-end road near Walker Lake that is just south of Carrollton. Law enforcement officers were carrying out a GBI search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. The nature of what they were searching for was not disclosed.

“Please pray for the deputy, his family, and our department,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

— This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

