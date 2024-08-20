Carroll County deputy shot during search warrant, officials say

A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been shot Tuesday morning while executing a search warrant, authorities confirmed.

Details are limited, but the sheriff’s office said the deputy was taken to a hospital. Details of his condition were not provided.

The incident happened in the area of Don Rich Drive, a dead-end road near Walker Lake that is just south of Carrollton. Law enforcement officers were carrying out a GBI search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. The nature of what they were searching for was not disclosed.