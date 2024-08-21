Lil Jon brings down the house for Georgia at the DNC roll call

Lil Jon gave Warnock a high five as he joined the group and danced with them. Other delegates from Georgia waved large cutouts and Harris and Walz’s face in the background.

Williams commemorated former President Jimmy Carter and the state’s history as the cradle of the civil rights movement in her brief roll call speech.

“When we send Kamala Harris to the White House, she’ll fight for our freedom to vote, our reproductive freedom and out freedom to thrive. In the spirit of good trouble, Georgia casts 123 votes for the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris,” she said.

Williams later told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that casting the delegation vote for Harris was emotional. She exclaimed that Georgia brought Atlanta to the DNC, and she was ecstatic to have Lil Jon support Harris alongside the delegates.

“I got a chance to casts 123 delegate votes for my sorority sister, my fellow HBCU alum and the first Black woman who will be the nest president of the United Stated,” she said.

“I think we won the roll call,” one Georgia delegate said. And I must say, I am gagged. Turn down for what? @LilJon @RepNikema pic.twitter.com/nEn9EZ6l12 — Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) August 21, 2024

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson were impressed by Georgia’s strong presence during the roll call, but weren’t surprised the state coordinated such an original performance.

“That roll call, as we know, was incredible. It was unique. It continues to show why Georgia is on the national landscape when it comes to national politics,” Owens said.

In Milwaukee, the roll call was shown live at Fiserv Forum — the same place where former President Donald Trump accepted the GOP nomination last month — as Walz took the stage. The crowd danced and cheered as they watched the action in Chicago.

“Something’s happening. And it all begins with Kamala Harris,” said Walz.

Tonight was the first time since 2016 that a Democratic convention roll call was held in person. The parade of states began with Delaware, where President Joe Biden served for 36 years in the U.S. Senate. Other states during the roll call were ushered in mostly alphabetical order with a song played by Dj Cassidy, usually by an artist who hails from the state.

Other states also boasted celebrity guests. Actress Eva Longoria was the first to speak when it was Texas’ turn. Director Spike Lee joined his native New Yorkers, and actor Sean Astin was with his fellow Hoosiers. R&B artist Anthony Hamilton stood alongside North Carolina delegates.

Walz’s home state of Minnesota and Harris’ California were scheduled to go last.

The nomination roll call tonight is only ceremonial. Democrats formally nominated Harris virtually in a five-day roll call earlier this month. It became official on Aug. 6.