Atlanta Fall A&E Guide: Full slate of comics bring levity to the season

September and October tend to be popular times for stand-up comics to hit the road. This fall’s slate in metro Atlanta includes a true blast from the past, a few personalities known for their political-themed jokes and a man who was widely criticized for his Golden Globes hosting gig earlier this year. A dozen notable shows follow.

Roy Wood Jr.

The Alabama native spent eight years as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” and recently signed on to host a CNN news panel comedy show “Have I Got News For You” based on a long-running BBC series of the same name. Sept. 3. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, www.citywinery.com

Shane Gillis 

Shane Gillis

The self-deprecating podcaster and comic hosted “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year to mixed reviews. He also debuted a scripted comedy show “Tires” this past spring on Netflix. Sept. 6. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. And Sept. 7. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth, 770-813-7500, www.ticketmaster.com

Bill Maher

The veteran unapologetic political comic has hosted HBO’s “Real Time” for 21 years and recently published a bestselling book “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You.” Sept. 7. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta. 770-916-2800, www.cobbenergycentre.com

Alonzo Bodden

The former “Last Comic Standing” winner is a regular panel participant on NPR’s weekly news quiz show “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me” and will be joined by “Daily Show” correspondent and Atlantan Dulcé Sloan and Josh Gondelman, who used to write for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” Sept. 8. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, www.ticketmaster.com

Jim Jefferies

The irrepressibly irascible Australian comic had his own Comedy Central talk show from 2017 to 2019 and has four Netflix specials to his name. Sept. 14. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 1-855-285-8499, www.foxtheatre.org

Iliza Shlesinger

Another “Last Comic Standing” winner, Shlesinger has amassed six Netflix comedy specials and hosts a popular weekly podcast “Ask Iliza Anything!” Sept. 20. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, www.foxtheatre.org

Brett Goldstein

Best known stateside as the lovably irritable, profanity-spewing Roy Kent on the monster Apple TV+ hit “Ted Lasso,” the Brit has actually been doing stand up for more than 20 years. Sept. 21. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, www.foxtheatre.org

David Cross

Cross, who grew up in Roswell as a child, is best known as oddball Tobias Fünke in the Fox/Netflix sitcom “Arrested Development” and recently joined the fourth season of Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy.” Oct. 16. The Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-9022, www.axs.com

Whitney Cummings

Often filthy, never filtered, Cummings currently hosts an interview podcast “Good For You.” She co-created the CBS show “2 Broke Girls,” which aired from 2011 to 2017. Oct. 25. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, www.ticketmaster.com

Dane Cook

Cook’s frat boy comedic energy once enabled him to sell out arenas in the 2000s, but his star waned in the 2010s and he is now headlining much smaller venues. Nov. 15. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-9022, www.livenation.com

Vir Das

One of India’s biggest comics and a Bollywood star, Das has six Netflix specials under his belt. Nov. 17. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta 404-659-9022, www.livenation.com

Jo Koy

His Golden Globes hosting appearance earlier this year bombed, but his fan base built over three decades remains loyal to him. Nov. 24. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 1-855-285-8499, www.foxtheatre.org

