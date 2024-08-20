Atlanta Fall A&E Guide: Dance explores personal stories and cultural expressions

Credit: Kevin Garrett / Atlanta Ballet Credit: Kevin Garrett / Atlanta Ballet

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre co-founder Rachel Van Buskirk, 20 years a prominent Atlanta dancer, has carried ballet partnering to a rare degree of depth, finesse and amplitude, notably when paired with dancer Christian Clark. In “Out of the Box, Series II,” Terminus’ first of two much-anticipated fall productions, Van Buskirk will give her final performances before relocating to Houston. The production run will also feature new company dancers and world premieres by Jennifer Archibald and Shane Tyler Urton. Choreographer Tara Lee has created a special duet for Van Buskirk and Clark, which they’ll perform only on opening and closing nights. Sept. 14-22. Tula Art Center, White Box Theatre, 75 Bennett St. NW, Atlanta. 404-446-0510, www.terminusmbt.com.

Dance Canvas

Evening light and shadows on the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center’s steel and concrete pavilion will set the tone for new works in the final performance of Dance Canvas’ annual summer choreographic residency. Established in 2020 in response to the pandemic and social justice movement, the annual performance has since given rise to some of the city’s freshest and most original voices, reflecting Atlanta’s diverse cultural and intellectual vibrancy. Choreographers Hiroko Kelly, Versaille Jones and Cecilia Rodriguez will present new works inspired by personal stories as well as artworks in the museum’s current exhibition, “30 Summers.” Sept. 21. Atlanta Contemporary Art Center, 535 Means St. NW, Atlanta. 404-384-7140, dancecanvas.com.

Atlanta Chinese Dance Company

In the early 1980s, Liza Chan was initially the only attorney willing to take on the race-sensitive Vincent Chin murder case — the first federal civil rights trial for an Asian American. Chan lost the case on appeal but went on to inspire a new generation of social justice fighters. Enter Kerry Lee, co-artistic director of the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company. Her new dance drama, “White Collar Wuxia,” shows how Chan identified with ancient Chinese martial arts heroes to find strength in the courtroom. The program, titled “Everyday Heroes,” will also feature a dance drama based on the Lunar New Year’s origin story and 10 dances representing diverse Chinese ethnic groups. Sept. 28-29. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth. 470-639-8243, atlantachinesedance.org.

The Georgia Ballet

The warmly theatrical style of Daet Rodriguez and Margit Peguero, husband and wife directors of The Georgia Ballet, takes a haunting turn with this adaptation of “Sleepy Hollow,” Washington Irving’s ghost story about the charming but gullible Ichabod Crane. Atmospheric elements — fog, strobe lights and ghostly figures — create an eerie setting for the Headless Horseman’s spine-chilling night ride. Oct. 4-6. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Pkwy. SE, Marietta. 770-528-8490, www.georgiaballet.org

Monica Hogan Danceworks

Just before the pandemic, Monica Hogan Thysell returned to her native Atlanta after nine years directing Monica Hogan Danceworks in New York City. She has since rebuilt the project-based company in her hometown. “Spectra, Volume 2″ will feature strong local dancers performing her highly physical contemporary choreography, with her latest piece exploring the highs and lows of sky diving and other thrill-seeking activities. Choreographers Kendall Alexander, Faith Fidgeon and Madison Lee will also present works. Oct. 5-6, Emory Performing Arts Studio, 1804 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. mhdanceworks.com.

National Ballet of Ukraine

For the first time in more than 30 years, principal artists from this venerable ballet company will appear in Atlanta as part of a 16-city U.S. tour. The gala style performance will include exhilarating solos and duets from the classical repertoire and works chosen to showcase Ukrainian culture, plus large ensemble pieces performed by the Ukrainian Shumka Dancers, a folk dance troupe based in Canada. Proceeds go to war relief efforts in Ukraine. Oct. 20. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta. 770-916-2852, nationalukraineballet.com