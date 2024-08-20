Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said the Yellow Jackets are going to Dublin “to get into a fight” against Florida State — and the announced ESPN College GameDay guest picker will bring a similar tenor to the scene.
ESPN announced Monday evening that WWE star Sheamus will be the guest picker for the week 0 matchup.
Sheamus, whose given name is Stephen Farrelly, is a native of Ireland.
ESPN College GameDay info for Georgia Tech-FSU
Host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee will begin Saturday’s live broadcast of College GameDay at 2 p.m. local time, 9 a.m. ET from College Green on Dame Street and will be on air up until kickoff. Former Alabama coach Nick Saban, whom Key worked for from 2016-18 as Alabama’s offensive line coach, will also join the show as an on-set analyst.
College GameDay’s trip overseas marks the first time the show is originating from outside the United States.
This is the sixth time GameDay has been at a Georgia Tech game.
