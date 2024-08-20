Atlanta Fall A&E Guide: Theaters stage a tasty blend of classics and premieres

“A Raisin in the Sun”

Theatrical Outfit’s trend of remounting tried and true classics, like “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” earlier this year, continues with one of our greatest American plays, penned by the brilliant Lorraine Hansberry. Taking its title from Langston Hughes’ poem “A Dream Deferred,” “Raisin” premiered in 1959 starring Ruby Dee and Sidney Poitier. It was the first play written by a Black woman to be produced on Broadway. In the decades since, it has had many electrifying revivals, including a celebrated run in the early aughts directed by Kenny Leon. The action revolves around the Younger family in Chicago who must decide how to invest an insurance check — a choice that includes the prospect of homeownership, a new business or an education. The cast includes Cynthia Barker, Amari Cheatom, Jen Harper and Marlon Andrew Burnley. Sept. 11-29. Theatrical Outfit, Balzer Theater at Herren’s, 84 Luckie St., Atlanta. 678-528-1500, www.theatricaloutfit.org

“The Chinese Lady”

The Alliance Theatre presents this two-person play based on the real-life story of Afong Moy, a 14-year-old Chinese girl who traveled to New York in the 1830s and wound up being put on display as a living exhibit. White people would pay to watch her brew tea, eat with chopsticks and other performative aspects of her cultural heritage. Keiko Agena, who played Lane Kim on “Gilmore Girls,” plays the title role. It’s written by playwright Lloyd Suh, whose gorgeous, dreamlike play about loss and family during the Korean War, “Bina’s Apples,” had its world premiere at the Alliance two years ago. Sept. 18-Oct. 13. Alliance Theatre, Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-733-4600, www.alliancetheatre.org

“La Boheme” / “Rent”

Atlanta Opera continues to push the artform’s boundaries by pairing immersive productions of Jonathan Larson’s rock musical “Rent” with a contemporary adaptation of Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Boheme” in repertory at a warehouse in Pullman Yards. Accompanied by a five-piece rock combo, “Rent” explores the lives of bohemians living in New York City’s East Village during the height of the AIDS epidemic, while the opera that inspired it, “La Boheme,” follows the lives of bohemians in modern day Brooklyn grappling with the COVID-19 lockdown. It will be accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra. Patrons can expect the music and action to occur all around them while visual artists create artworks during the show. James Lowe conducts. Sept. 19-Oct. 5. Pullman Yards, Warehouse 10, 225 Rogers St., Atlanta. 404-881-8885, www.atlantaopera.org

“POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”

Produced by Synchronicity Theatre, this darkly funny, farcical look at politics by Selina Fillinger debuted on Broadway two years ago starring Rachel Dratch and Vanessa Williams. The plot follows seven women — from press secretary to first lady to chief of staff — whose lives revolve around an incompetent president whom they have to rescue from a PR nightmare he created. Artistic Director Rachel May described it as “if ‘Veep’ and ‘Noises Off’ had a baby.” The show gets rowdy, includes “mature language” and promises to be cathartic as the anxiety and stress of the 2024 election comes to a nightmarish head. Oct. 4-27. Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-974-3291, synchrotheatre.com

“Amelie the Musical”

It’s surprising that it took as long as it did to make a musical version of “Amelie.” The charming 2001 romantic comedy about a shy, quirky waitress living in the Parisian neighborhood of Montmartre who decides to help others in unexpected, somewhat magical ways seems custom-made for a song-and-dance update. In 2015, Berkeley Repertory Theatre stepped up to the plate, and the show made its way to Broadway in 2017 and then London’s West End in 2021. The UK production garnered several Olivier award nominations and a Grammy nod. Heidi McKerley directs the Horizon Theatre production. Oct. 4-Nov 3. Horizon Theatre, 1083 Austin Ave., Atlanta. 404-584-7450, www.horizontheatre.com

“A Third Way” Actor’s Express presents the world premiere of the Del Shores Foundation Writers Search 2023 best play award winner. Written by Atlanta actor and playwright Lee Osorio, it’s about married couple Nico and Matt whose “decision to open their marriage starts an effort to save their relationship” but then takes them in unexpected directions. In a recent discussion about the play, hosted by Del Shores Foundation over Zoom, Osorio said he centered the play on four characters in their mid-30s who are struggling with the idea of what constitutes success. Oct. 5-27. Actor’s Express, Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta St., Atlanta. 404-607-7469, actors-express.com

“Dracula: The Failings of Men”

Just in time for Halloween, we get an encore production of Havoc Movement’s blood-soaked, kinetic “horror-action” adaptation of Bram Stoker’s immortal 1897 novel, adapted by Benedetto Robinson, who also plays the undead Transylvanian nobleman himself. The Grand Guignol of it all will include fight choreography, aerial dance and special effects. About last year’s staging, Arts ATL observed: “Blood spurts from everywhere and everyone, spilling from throats and wrists, by swords and fangs, and garnering whispers of, ‘How did they do that?’ from the audience.” Oct. 5-Nov. 3. Havoc Movement, Shakespeare Tavern, 499 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-874-5299, www.shakespearetavern.com

